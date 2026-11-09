Veteran LAPD officer dies during Dive-Team training exercise in Orange County

The Los Angeles Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Thomas Denton, a veteran officer assigned to the department’s Metropolitan Division who died during an on-duty training exercise in Huntington Beach.

According to reports, Denton was participating in an LAPD dive-team training operation on Nov. 5 when an emergency occurred. The officer was transported to Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause of the incident, and the circumstances remain under investigation.

Denton joined LAPD in 2006 and spent approximately two decades serving the City of Los Angeles. Following his death, law enforcement agencies from across Southern California participated in a solemn procession honoring the fallen officer as he was transported from the hospital to the Orange County Coroner’s Office in Santa Ana. The Los Angeles Police Protective League described Denton as a dedicated member of the department’s dive team whose passion was underwater public safety work. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up for Denton’s family. It has raised over $24K. It states “But before he was an officer, a diver or a hero to anyone else, Tom was a husband and a dad. He leaves behind his wife, Brigitte, and their two young children, a daughter (17 months) and a son (4 yrs). They will grow up hearing stories about the man who loved them fiercely, who protected his city and who gave everything he had to everything he did.”

Police Training Can Be Dangerous Even Away From the Streets

While officers routinely face dangers while responding to crimes, traffic collisions and emergency calls, law enforcement training itself can be hazardous. Specialized assignments frequently require officers to participate in physically demanding and inherently risky exercises involving firearms, tactical operations, aviation, marine enforcement, search-and-rescue missions and underwater diving.

Dive-team training presents unique hazards that can include:

Medical emergencies underwater

Equipment malfunctions

Entanglement hazards

Reduced visibility

Physical exertion

Environmental conditions

Emergency rescue challenges

Those risks help explain why public-safety dive programs typically operate under extensive written safety procedures and specialized training standards.

California Has Strict Workplace Diving Safety Regulations

One aspect of this tragedy that may receive significant attention in the coming months is California’s workplace safety framework governing occupational diving operations.

California maintains some of the nation’s most comprehensive occupational diving regulations through Cal/OSHA. Depending on the circumstances of a dive operation, investigators may examine compliance with requirements involving:

Dive supervisors

Pre-dive safety planning

Rescue procedures

Emergency medical readiness

Standby divers

Communications systems

Equipment inspections

Recordkeeping and dive logs

At this point, there is no evidence that LAPD violated any workplace safety regulation. However, because the death occurred during an on-duty training exercise, investigators will likely review whether all required procedures, policies and safety protocols were followed.

Could Cal/OSHA Fines Follow?

Possibly, but it is far too early to know.

Whenever a worker dies on the job in California, workplace-safety investigators often examine whether any regulatory violations contributed to the fatality. A Cal/OSHA investigation does not mean wrongdoing occurred. In many cases, investigators ultimately conclude that no regulatory violation took place.

If investigators determine violations occurred, potential consequences can include:

General safety citations

Serious violation citations

Monetary penalties

Corrective action requirements

Policy revisions

Enhanced training requirements

In workplace-fatality cases involving serious safety violations, penalties can range from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per citation, with substantially higher penalties possible for willful or repeat violations.

The Bureau of Investigation May Also Have a Role

In addition to any workplace-safety review, multiple agencies typically become involved when a law enforcement officer dies during duty-related activities.

Potential investigations may include:

The local coroner’s investigation

LAPD internal reviews

Risk-management reviews

Workplace-safety investigations

Reviews by outside specialists

Assistance from the California Department of Justice Bureau of Investigation, depending on the circumstances

While Cal/OSHA focuses on workplace-safety compliance, other investigators generally focus on determining exactly what happened and whether equipment failures, medical issues, training procedures or other factors played a role.

California Has Seen Other High-Profile Training Fatalities

Although police training deaths remain rare, California has experienced several high-profile incidents over the years.

Perhaps the most widely known recent case occurred near Whittier in 2022, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a formation of Los Angeles County sheriff’s recruits during a morning training run. Twenty-five recruits were injured and recruit Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza later died from injuries suffered in the collision.

The driver, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and multiple injury-related charges. He received a light sentence including probation and a suspended prison sentence.

The Whittier tragedy underscored a reality sometimes overlooked by the public: police recruits and officers can face life-threatening conditions long before they begin active patrol duties.

No Reliable Statewide Ranking Exists for Police Training Deaths

Unlike officer-involved shootings, traffic fatalities or crime statistics, California does not maintain a comprehensive public database ranking cities by police-training fatalities. Because these incidents are fortunately uncommon, definitive “top five cities” data does not exist.

However, some California locations associated with notable recent training-related fatalities or major incidents include:

Huntington Beach

Whittier

Los Angeles

Sacramento

San Diego

These cases have involved recruit training, physical-conditioning exercises, tactical training and specialized-unit operations occurring in a variety of settings.

Investigation Continues

For now, many questions remain unanswered regarding the death of Officer Denton. Investigators have not released details concerning the nature of the emergency that occurred during the dive exercise, nor have they disclosed whether medical issues, environmental conditions, equipment problems or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

What is known is that Southern California’s law enforcement community has lost a veteran public servant with roughly 20 years of service. As investigators work to determine exactly what happened, colleagues, friends and family continue to honor the life and career of a respected LAPD officer whose final day was spent participating in training designed to protect and serve the public.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related