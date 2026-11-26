The Orange County Board of Supervisors has appointed Azahar V. López, PsyD, CHC, as the new Behavioral Health Services Director for the Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA), placing a longtime county mental health leader in charge of one of the largest public behavioral health systems in California.

Dr. López, who assumes the position on Nov. 27, has spent more than 25 years serving Orange County’s behavioral health programs. County officials say her experience spans behavioral health operations, managed care compliance, quality management, organizational transformation, and implementation of complex state initiatives affecting mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

The appointment was announced by the Health Care Agency this week. Dr. Veronica Kelley, director of the agency, praised López’s long record of public service and described her as a trusted leader who has helped strengthen Orange County’s behavioral health system for more than two decades.

In accepting the appointment, López said behavioral health care plays a critical role in supporting healthy individuals, families and communities and pledged to continue expanding access to services and improving outcomes for county residents.

What Orange County Behavioral Health Services Does

Orange County Behavioral Health Services oversees a vast network of publicly funded mental health and substance use treatment programs serving children, adults, seniors, veterans, homeless individuals, and people involved in the criminal justice system.

Services provided through the county’s behavioral health system include:

Crisis intervention and psychiatric emergency services

Specialty mental health treatment for adults and children

Substance use disorder treatment and recovery programs

Outpatient counseling and therapy

Services for people experiencing homelessness and serious mental illness

Behavioral health support for veterans

Prevention and early intervention programs

Mobile crisis response teams

Residential treatment programs

Mental health services in partnership with hospitals, schools, courts and law enforcement agencies

The system is responsible for coordinating care among county-operated programs and a large network of contracted nonprofit and private providers. In recent years, Orange County has expanded its behavioral health infrastructure in response to rising concerns about homelessness, addiction, severe mental illness, and the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

A Multi-Billion-Dollar Public Health System

While many residents may not realize it, Behavioral Health Services represents one of the largest divisions within the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county’s behavioral health system manages hundreds of millions of dollars annually through a combination of federal, state and local funding streams. Those funds support mental health treatment, substance use disorder programs, crisis stabilization services, housing-related behavioral health programs, and specialty services for some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

County planning documents describe Orange County’s behavioral health network as a comprehensive countywide system serving individuals with serious mental illness, substance use disorders, and co-occurring conditions. The system will also play a major role in implementing California’s Behavioral Health Services Act, which replaced the Mental Health Services Act under Proposition 1 and is expected to reshape how counties deliver behavioral health care in the coming years.

More About Dr. López

Beyond the information contained in the county’s announcement, public records show that López has built her career almost entirely within Orange County’s behavioral health system.

Prior to her appointment, she served as Director of Quality Management Services, overseeing countywide systems that support specialty mental health and substance use disorder services. Her professional background includes extensive work involving regulatory compliance, quality improvement, public behavioral health administration, organizational change, and implementation of California’s behavioral health reforms.

López is a licensed psychologist who earned a Doctor of Psychology degree and is also a Certified Health Coach. Professional profiles indicate she is bilingual in English and Spanish and has developed expertise in multicultural behavioral health services, leadership development, and public-sector healthcare administration.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time. Orange County and counties across California are facing growing demand for mental health treatment, substance abuse services, supportive housing, and crisis response programs. The success of the county’s behavioral health system will likely play a major role in addressing homelessness, addiction, public safety concerns, and quality-of-life issues throughout Orange County over the next decade.

With more than a quarter-century of county experience and deep familiarity with the system she now leads, county officials are betting that López is well-positioned to guide Orange County Behavioral Health Services through a period of significant change and expansion.

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