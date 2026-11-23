Three Costa Mesa residents were arrested following an alleged gang-related stabbing that left three men hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Police responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 to the 700 block of Shalimar Drive after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers arrived to find three wounded adult males suffering from stab wounds. Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue transported the victims to local hospitals, where they were treated and are expected to recover.

As the investigation progressed, detectives determined that one of the injured individuals was also a suspect in the incident. Working through the night, investigators arrested Edgar Daniel Avonce, 32, Carlos Alexis Avonce, 26, and Alda Guadalupe Lopez, 28, all of Costa Mesa. Police have stated that no outstanding suspects remain and that the incident is believed to be gang-related.

The relationship between the victims and suspects, as well as the events leading up to the altercation, remain under investigation.

Possible Criminal Charges

Formal charges have not yet been announced by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. However, based on the facts released thus far, prosecutors could consider several felony offenses if evidence supports the allegations:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Penal Code §245(a)(1))

Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury

Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury (Penal Code §243(d))

Participation in a Criminal Street Gang (Penal Code §186.22)

Gang Sentencing Enhancements

Conspiracy Charges if multiple suspects acted together

Attempted Murder if investigators determine there was a specific intent to kill

Because three people reportedly suffered stab wounds, prosecutors could potentially file separate charges for each victim.

Potential Sentencing Exposure

California treats knife attacks very seriously, particularly when multiple victims are involved.

Potential penalties may include:

Assault with a deadly weapon: two, three, or four years in state prison per count

Battery causing serious bodily injury: two, three, or four years in state prison

Gang enhancement allegations can add additional prison time depending on the underlying offense

Attempted murder charges, if filed and proven, can carry life-altering prison sentences, particularly when gang allegations are attached

Actual sentencing would depend on numerous factors, including criminal history, the extent of injuries, whether the defendants allegedly acted together, and whether prosecutors are able to prove gang involvement beyond a reasonable doubt.

As with all criminal cases, the suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Stabbings and Aggravated Assaults Remain a Significant Orange County Crime Issue

Although homicides often grab headlines, aggravated assaults account for a far larger share of violent crime in Orange County. FBI and local agency data show thousands of aggravated assault arrests and offenses countywide each year.

Recent data indicate:

Orange County law enforcement agencies reported approximately 2,691 aggravated assault arrests during a recent reporting year.

Orange County agencies reported approximately 6,450 aggravated assault offenses during that same reporting period.

Across Orange County, aggravated assault was responsible for more than 22,000 reported incidents during the five-year period from 2019 through 2023.

Santa Ana alone reported hundreds of aggravated assault cases annually, underscoring the continued challenge violent crime presents for local law enforcement.

Knife assaults frequently arise from gang conflicts, domestic disputes, arguments between acquaintances, and spontaneous altercations that escalate into violence.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Highest Arrest Activity

Based on FBI arrest data reported by major Orange County law enforcement agencies, the cities generating the highest volume of arrests are:

Anaheim – 10,791 arrests

Santa Ana – 7,937 arrests

Fullerton – 6,139 arrests

Garden Grove – 3,732 arrests

Orange County Sheriff’s Department contract and unincorporated patrol areas collectively account for thousands of additional arrests annually, though city-specific rankings beyond the top four vary by reporting year and agency participation.

Investigation Continues

Costa Mesa police are continuing to investigate the stabbing and the circumstances surrounding the alleged gang-related altercation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gang Officer J. Banks at 714-754-5198 or Sergeant J. Tripp at 714-754-5093.

The case will ultimately be reviewed by prosecutors, who will determine what charges, if any, should be filed against the three suspects.

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