A Santa Ana man is behind bars after Laguna Beach Police say he burglarized a jewelry store, stole approximately $24,000 worth of jewelry, and was later found hiding near a stolen safe as investigators worked to solve a pair of commercial burglaries.

According to the Laguna Beach Police, officers responded on Nov. 18 to a burglary at a jewelry store on Laguna Canyon Road. Investigators determined that a masked suspect had entered the business and made off with approximately $24,000 in jewelry. During the investigation, officers also learned that a safe had been stolen from a neighboring business.

Emilio Bustamante police booking photo

Police said officers continued following leads over the next two days and eventually responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area. Officers located 39-year-old Emilio Bustamante of Santa Ana allegedly hiding in bushes near the stolen safe. He was arrested and booked on burglary and possession of stolen property charges.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Bustamante’s residence and recovered nearly all of the stolen jewelry, according to police. The recovered property was subsequently returned to the victims.

Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert praised the work of the department’s officers and detectives, stating that the investigation and coordinated response led to the suspect’s arrest and the recovery of nearly all of the stolen property.

Police said Bustamante was transported to the Orange County Jail and is currently being held without bail because of his prior criminal history.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Based on the facts released by investigators, prosecutors could pursue several felony charges if the allegations are supported by the evidence.

Second-Degree Commercial Burglary (Penal Code §459)

Because the target was a business rather than a residence, the case would typically be charged as second-degree commercial burglary. In California, commercial burglary is generally punishable by up to three years in county jail under realignment sentencing rules.

Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property (Penal Code §496)

Authorities reported that Bustamante was arrested for possession of stolen property. A felony conviction under Section 496 can carry a sentence of up to three years in custody.

Aggravating Factors

Several factors could increase the seriousness of the case at sentencing:

Multiple crime scenes.

Theft involving a jewelry store.

Alleged use of a mask during the offense.

A substantial loss amount approaching $24,000.

Any prior felony convictions.

Any prior strike convictions or theft-related offenses.

Because police specifically cited Bustamante’s criminal history as the reason he is being held without bail, prior convictions could play a significant role in both charging decisions and eventual sentencing if he is convicted.

As with any criminal case, Bustamante is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Commercial Burglary Remains a Significant Orange County Crime Problem

Commercial burglaries continue to affect businesses throughout Orange County, particularly retailers, jewelry stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and specialty shops. Law enforcement agencies across the county have reported a combination of traditional burglaries and increasingly organized retail theft operations targeting easily resold merchandise such as jewelry, luxury handbags, electronics, and designer clothing.

Data from recent Orange County law enforcement reporting consistently shows that the largest cities account for the greatest number of burglary arrests simply due to population size, retail concentration, and commercial activity.

Among Orange County cities, the jurisdictions that typically report the highest numbers of burglary-related arrests are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Garden Grove

These cities contain many of the county’s largest shopping centers, commercial corridors, and business districts, making them frequent targets for property crimes and burglary investigations.

Jewelry Store Burglaries Can Produce Significant Financial Losses

Jewelry stores remain attractive targets because a relatively small amount of merchandise can be worth tens of thousands of dollars and can often be transported easily. Southern California agencies have investigated numerous cases in recent years involving smash-and-grab thefts, after-hours burglaries, distraction thefts, and organized crews targeting independent jewelers.

Industry security experts note that jewelry retailers face unique risks because thieves can quickly convert stolen gold, diamonds, watches, and jewelry into cash through illicit channels.

Theft Prevention Tips for Jewelry Stores

Law enforcement and retail security specialists recommend that jewelry businesses take the following precautions:

Use UL-rated burglary-resistant safes that are permanently anchored to the building structure.

Install monitored alarm systems with cellular backup communication.

Utilize high-definition surveillance cameras covering all entrances, exits, display cases, and safe areas.

Employ fogging systems or burglary-interruption devices that activate when after-hours intrusions occur.

Keep high-value inventory in safes after business hours rather than display cases.

Maintain strict key-control and alarm-code policies.

Conduct regular inventory audits to identify missing merchandise quickly.

Use laminated or shatter-resistant glass display cases.

Install bollards or other barriers to prevent vehicle-ramming attacks.

Ensure exterior lighting covers parking lots, storefronts, and delivery areas.

Train employees to recognize distraction theft techniques and suspicious behavior.

Share surveillance footage and suspicious activity reports with neighboring businesses and local police.

Investigation Continues

The Laguna Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Detective Adrianna Thomson at (949) 715-0605.

The case serves as another reminder that while commercial burglaries can occur quickly, coordinated police investigations, surveillance evidence, search warrants, and community tips often play a critical role in identifying suspects and recovering stolen property before it disappears into the underground resale market.

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