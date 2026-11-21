Toys “R” Us is officially back in Santa Ana. MainPlace Mall recently announced the opening of a new Toys “R” Us location on Level 2 near Center Court, bringing one of the most recognizable names in toy retailing back to Orange County.

Shoppers can find popular brands including LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, PAW Patrol, Pokémon, and other children’s favorites as the retailer continues an aggressive nationwide expansion.

For many parents and grandparents, the return of Toys “R” Us is a surprising comeback story. Just a few years ago, the retailer appeared destined to become another casualty of online shopping after filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and closing its U.S. stores in 2018 under the weight of roughly $5 billion in debt.

Today, however, the toy giant is rebuilding its footprint across the country under new ownership and a very different business model.

How Toys “R” Us Made Its Comeback

The revival of Toys “R” Us began after brand management company WHP Global acquired the iconic retailer in 2021. Rather than attempting to recreate the massive standalone toy superstores of the past, the company pursued a lower-risk strategy.

Key elements of that strategy include:

Licensing the Toys “R” Us brand to operators instead of owning every store directly

Opening smaller standalone locations

Partnering with Macy’s for hundreds of shop-in-shop locations

Expanding into airports, military exchanges, outlet centers, and regional malls

Partnering with Go! Retail Group, a company known for operating seasonal and specialty retail stores

The strategy appears to be gaining traction. Toys “R” Us announced this fall that more than 160 standalone stores are now operating across the United States, the largest footprint the chain has had since its bankruptcy.

New Orange County Locations

The MainPlace Mall store joins the chain’s expanding Southern California presence.

In Orange County, shoppers can now find Toys “R” Us locations at:

MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana

Irvine Spectrum Center

Brea Mall

Laguna Hills Mall area retail developments

Additional seasonal and mall-based locations expected during the holiday season

The company’s current expansion strategy focuses heavily on high-traffic shopping centers and malls where families are already gathering for entertainment and holiday shopping.

Can Toys “R” Us Survive in the Age of Amazon?

That remains the billion-dollar question.

The original Toys “R” Us struggled as consumers increasingly shifted purchases online. Amazon, Walmart, and Target were often able to offer lower prices, faster delivery, and greater convenience.

However, the toy industry has learned something important over the last decade: many consumers still like to see toys in person before buying them.

Unlike books, electronics, or household goods, toys are highly visual purchases. Children often want to touch products, explore displays, and point out items they want for birthdays and holidays.

Toys “R” Us appears to be betting that shopping for toys can still be an experience rather than merely a transaction.

The company’s newer stores often include:

Interactive displays

Family-oriented shopping environments

Collectible merchandise

Special events

Social media content spaces known as “Creator Studios”

If the company can offer experiences that Amazon cannot replicate, the comeback could prove sustainable.

The Biggest Toy Retailers in America

The U.S. toy marketplace remains highly competitive.

Industry analysts generally consider these retailers among the largest toy sellers in the United States:

Amazon Walmart Target Costco Toys “R” Us/Macy’s

Other significant competitors include Best Buy, Kohl’s, Sam’s Club, Five Below, Barnes & Noble, and specialty retailers such as GameStop.

Amazon continues to dominate online toy sales, while Walmart and Target maintain enormous market share through their national store networks.

How Big Is the U.S. Toy Market?

Despite predictions that smartphones, tablets, and video games would permanently reduce toy sales, the American toy industry remains enormous.

Industry research shows that U.S. toy sales exceed $40 billion annually, making the United States the largest toy market in the world. Recent data indicates toy sales have experienced renewed growth, particularly in collectibles, licensed products, and purchases by teenagers and adults.

However, today’s toy market looks very different than it did 20 years ago.

Several trends have impacted traditional toy sales:

Smartphones and tablets compete for children’s attention

Video gaming has become a dominant form of entertainment

Streaming services reduce demand for some traditional play patterns

Social media increasingly influences purchasing decisions

Adult collectors now account for a larger share of toy spending than in previous decades

In fact, recent industry data shows consumers aged 12 and older are driving a significant portion of toy market growth, with collectibles and licensed products posting some of the strongest gains.

A Nostalgic Brand Gets Another Chance

For many Orange County residents, Toys “R” Us evokes memories of weekend shopping trips, birthday wish lists, and holiday visits with family. The bankruptcy and store closures left many consumers believing the brand was gone for good.

Instead, Toys “R” Us has reinvented itself with smaller stores, lower overhead costs, strategic partnerships, and a focus on creating an in-person shopping experience that online retailers cannot easily duplicate.

Whether that formula proves successful long term remains to be seen, but for now, Geoffrey the Giraffe has once again found a home in Orange County, and a new generation of children has the opportunity to discover the toy store that once dominated American retail.

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