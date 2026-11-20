California Credit Union has officially celebrated the grand opening of its expanded Santa Ana branch, marking another investment in Orange County and underscoring the growing role that credit unions play in providing banking services to local residents and businesses.

The new branch, located at 1601 W. 17th Street, Suite C, replaces the credit union’s previous Santa Ana location in the same shopping center. The larger facility is designed to give members greater access to personalized financial services, including mortgage lending, retirement planning, business banking, and everyday banking needs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew representatives from the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Hope Builders, Santa Ana Federal Credit Union, Think Together, local elected officials, community leaders, and California Credit Union members. Representatives from the City of Santa Ana and the office of Assemblymember Avelino Valencia also recognized the occasion with commemorative honors.

A Growing Presence in Santa Ana

California Credit Union first established a branch in Santa Ana in 2020. Since then, the branch has become an important part of the institution’s Southern California network.

According to California Credit Union President and CEO Steve O’Connell, the expansion reflects both the credit union’s growth and its commitment to serving Orange County residents.

The organization currently manages nearly $5.4 billion in assets, serves more than 200,000 members, and operates 25 branches. The credit union has also been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Credit Union in both 2024 and 2025.

Why Many Consumers Choose Credit Unions

Unlike traditional banks, credit unions are member-owned financial cooperatives. When consumers open eligible accounts and become members, they effectively become part owners of the institution.

That structure can provide several advantages:

Lower loan interest rates on auto loans, personal loans, and mortgages

Higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit

Reduced fees compared to many large commercial banks

More personalized customer service

Local decision-making rather than decisions being made at distant corporate headquarters

Access to many of the same services offered by major banks, including online banking, mobile banking, credit cards, and business accounts

Credit unions are also known for reinvesting earnings into member benefits rather than distributing profits to outside shareholders.

For many working families, small business owners, and retirees, credit unions can offer a more community-focused alternative to traditional banking institutions.

Who Can Join California Credit Union?

One of the biggest misconceptions about credit unions is that membership is limited to specific employers or government agencies.

In the case of California Credit Union, membership is broadly available. According to the credit union, community members and businesses nationwide are eligible to join.

Prospective members generally need to:

Complete a membership application

Provide government-issued identification

Meet standard account-opening requirements

Open and maintain a qualifying share savings account, which establishes membership

Membership eligibility and account requirements can vary depending on the type of account being opened, but the credit union’s broad field of membership means that most individuals will find it relatively easy to qualify.

Residents interested in joining can visit the Santa Ana branch, apply online, or contact the credit union directly for current membership requirements and account options.

Community Investment Beyond Banking

California Credit Union says its community involvement extends beyond financial services.

Through partnerships with schools, educational organizations, and nonprofit groups, the credit union and its foundation have contributed more than $4.2 million over the last five years toward education, financial literacy initiatives, and community enrichment programs.

Organizations participating in the Santa Ana grand opening ceremony reflected many of those community connections, highlighting the credit union’s ongoing involvement with workforce development, youth programs, and local nonprofit efforts.

Branch Information

The new California Credit Union branch is located at:

1601 W. 17th Street, Suite C

Santa Ana, CA

Branch Hours:

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional information about membership, products, or services, residents can visit ccu.com or call 800-334-8788.

As banking consumers continue to look for alternatives to large national banks, California Credit Union’s expanded Santa Ana location represents a reminder that credit unions remain a significant option for those seeking member-focused financial services with local roots.

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