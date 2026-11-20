The Orange County District Attorney’s Office has launched a new online Hate Incident/Hate Crimes Portal aimed at making it easier for victims, witnesses, and community members to report suspected hate crimes and hate incidents while connecting affected individuals with support services.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer announced the new portal as part of an ongoing effort to identify, investigate, and prosecute crimes motivated by bias. The reporting system allows individuals to submit information anonymously and is available in multiple languages. Reports can be submitted by victims, witnesses, or third parties acting on behalf of someone affected by a hate-related incident.

The portal was developed through a federal Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program grant and in collaboration with the Orange County Human Relations Commission and community organizations.

Reports can be submitted at:

ocdistrictattorney.gov/hate-incident-report/

Why the New Portal Matters

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, hate crimes often have a broader impact than traditional criminal offenses because they target victims based on race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, nationality, or other protected characteristics.

The OCDA notes that reporting hate incidents and hate crimes helps authorities:

Identify patterns and trends

Allocate law enforcement resources

Connect victims with support services

Improve community outreach efforts

Build prosecutable cases against offenders

Better understand the scope of hate-related activity in Orange County

Individuals requesting assistance through the portal may be contacted by Waymakers, a victim services organization that provides trauma-informed support, referrals, and resources.

Hate Crimes Remain a Serious Problem in California

California continues to see elevated levels of hate crime activity. According to the California Department of Justice, law enforcement agencies reported 2,023 hate crime events in 2024, up from 1,970 in 2023. The number of hate crime victims rose to 2,491 statewide, while reported hate crime offenses increased to 2,568.

State officials reported that hate crimes have increased dramatically over the last decade, with reported hate crime events rising more than 140 percent since 2015.

California Cities Reporting the Most Hate Crimes

Based on the California Department of Justice’s most recent statewide data, the cities reporting the highest numbers of hate crime incidents include:

Los Angeles San Jose San Francisco San Diego Sacramento

Los Angeles remains the state’s clear outlier, reporting more than 540 hate crime incidents in 2024, far exceeding any other California city.

Because reporting practices vary among agencies and some jurisdictions submit revised figures after publication, annual rankings can shift from year to year.

Who Are the Most Common Hate Crime Victims in Orange County?

Orange County hate crime reports consistently show that the most frequently targeted victim groups include:

Victims targeted because of race or ethnicity Victims targeted because of religion Victims targeted because of sexual orientation Victims targeted because of nationality or perceived national origin Victims targeted because of disability, gender, or gender identity

Race and ethnicity-based hate crimes account for the largest share of reported cases in Orange County, mirroring statewide trends.

What Criminal Charges Do Hate Crime Suspects Face?

California has some of the nation’s strongest hate crime laws.

Prosecutors may file misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the underlying conduct and available evidence. Common statutes include:

Penal Code §422.55 through §422.95 (hate crime enhancements and violations)

Vandalism as a hate crime

Assault as a hate crime

Criminal threats motivated by bias

Battery causing injury motivated by bias

Felony assault or weapons offenses with hate crime enhancements

If prosecutors can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was motivated in whole or in part by bias against a protected group, additional penalties may be imposed.

Potential consequences include:

Up to one year in county jail for misdemeanor hate crimes

State prison sentences for felony hate crimes

Additional prison terms through hate crime enhancements

Formal probation

Mandatory counseling or education programs

Protective orders

Restitution to victims

Community service requirements

The exact sentence depends on the severity of the underlying offense, the defendant’s criminal history, and whether hate crime enhancements are proven in court.

Orange County Has Increased Hate Crime Prosecutions

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office noted that between 2019 and 2021 it prosecuted more than twice as many hate crime cases as were prosecuted during the prior 25 years under previous administrations.

Under California law, law enforcement officers may investigate a case as a suspected hate crime, but only prosecutors ultimately determine whether sufficient evidence exists to formally file hate crime charges.

The new portal is intended to help ensure incidents are documented, reviewed, and routed appropriately for investigation and prosecution.

What To Do If You Witness or Experience a Hate Crime in Orange County

Authorities recommend taking the following steps:

Call 911 immediately if anyone is in danger.

Seek medical attention if injuries occurred.

Preserve evidence, including photographs, videos, emails, text messages, social media posts, or damaged property.

Write down exactly what was said or done.

Collect contact information for witnesses whenever possible.

File a police report with the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Report the incident through the Orange County Hate Incident/Hate Crimes Portal.

Request victim services and counseling assistance if needed.

Avoid confronting suspects if doing so could create a safety risk.

Victims and witnesses can submit reports anonymously through the new portal if they are concerned about retaliation or privacy.

A New Tool for Tracking and Combating Hate

County officials acknowledge that hate crimes remain significantly underreported, making community participation critical. The new reporting portal is designed not only to help investigators identify potentially criminal conduct, but also to connect victims with support resources even when an incident may not ultimately result in criminal prosecution.

As Orange County continues to grow in diversity, prosecutors say the new reporting system will help ensure that law enforcement, service providers, and community organizations have better information to respond to bias-motivated incidents and hold offenders accountable when the evidence supports criminal charges.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related