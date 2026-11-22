An Irvine Police Department package theft investigation took an unexpected turn this week after a tip from a community member helped officers locate a woman previously sought in connection with package thefts at the Cartwright Apartments.

According to Irvine police, officers responded after a social media follower recognized the suspect and reported seeing the woman enter a camper van in the area. Officers located the vehicle and contacted two occupants inside. During the investigation, police reportedly discovered firearms, ammunition, narcotics, and suspected stolen property inside the camper van.

Police arrested Andrea Mejia Ruvalcaba, 30, of Santa Ana, and Eduardo Gonzalez, 37, of Venice in connection with items recovered from the vehicle. Irvine police also stated that Ruvalcaba was wanted on an outstanding warrant held by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Andrea Mejia Ruvalcaba was arrested by the Irvine Police

Photographs released by authorities show what appears to be a firearm, a shotgun-style firearm, ammunition, and suspected narcotics laid out on the hood of a police vehicle. Additional images show officers detaining a suspect near the recreational vehicle parked in a commercial parking lot.

Potential Criminal Charges Could Extend Well Beyond Package Theft

At this stage, Irvine police have announced arrests but have not publicly detailed formal criminal charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Charges will ultimately depend on evidence, ownership of the recovered items, criminal histories, laboratory testing of suspected narcotics, and whether any firearms were possessed legally.

Based on the facts released by police, prosecutors could potentially evaluate the following offenses:

Petty theft or grand theft for stolen packages, depending on the value of the property.

Possession of stolen property.

Mail theft if any items were taken from the postal system or mail receptacles.

Possession of controlled substances.

Possession of a firearm while unlawfully possessing controlled substances.

Felon in possession of a firearm, if either suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Federal warrant-related charges or proceedings involving the U.S. Marshals investigation.

What Penalties Could the Suspects Face?

The theft allegation itself may be the least serious part of the case.

Under California law, package theft involving property valued at $950 or less is generally prosecuted as misdemeanor petty theft, carrying up to six months in county jail. Thefts exceeding $950 in value can be prosecuted as grand theft, which can carry sentences ranging from misdemeanor penalties up to felony exposure of 16 months, two years, or three years depending on the circumstances.

If mail theft is alleged, California Penal Code 530.5(e) makes mail theft a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail and fines. Federal mail theft charges can carry significantly more severe penalties, including potential prison terms of up to five years.

The most significant sentencing exposure may depend on the firearms and narcotics evidence. If prosecutors determine the firearms were unlawfully possessed, or if either suspect is legally prohibited from possessing firearms, felony weapons charges could substantially increase potential prison exposure. Likewise, narcotics offenses involving sales activity, transportation, or firearms enhancements can result in much more serious penalties than simple possession cases.

Because police referenced an active U.S. Marshals warrant for Ruvalcaba, federal proceedings or extradition-related actions may also affect the ultimate outcome.

Package Theft Remains a Persistent Orange County Problem

Package theft, often referred to as “porch piracy,” continues to be a significant property-crime issue across Orange County, particularly in densely populated apartment communities and neighborhoods with heavy e-commerce delivery traffic.

Orange County law enforcement agencies collectively reported thousands of larceny-theft arrests in recent years, with theft-related crimes remaining among the county’s most common property offenses. FBI arrest data shows more than 4,000 larceny-theft arrests were reported countywide during 2024.

Law enforcement agencies increasingly rely on surveillance video, license plate technology, community tips, and social media outreach to identify package thieves. The Irvine case is a recent example of how community participation directly contributed to an arrest.

Orange County Cities Recording the Highest Overall Theft-Related Arrest Activity

While Orange County agencies do not publicly publish a dedicated countywide ranking for package-theft arrests, arrest data and theft-related enforcement activity indicate that larger cities account for the greatest volume of theft arrests due to population size and retail activity.

The five Orange County cities most commonly associated with the highest overall theft-related arrest volumes are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Fullerton Huntington Beach Garden Grove

These cities consistently rank among Orange County’s leaders in overall arrests, property-crime investigations, retail theft enforcement, and larceny-related cases. FBI and local law enforcement data show Anaheim and Santa Ana routinely generate the county’s largest arrest totals, followed by cities such as Fullerton, Huntington Beach, and Garden Grove.

Community Tipster Played Key Role

The arrests highlight the growing role social media plays in modern policing. After Irvine police publicly requested assistance identifying the suspected package thief, a resident recognized the woman, observed the camper van, and contacted authorities. Officers responded quickly, leading not only to the package theft investigation but also to the discovery of weapons, ammunition, suspected narcotics, and an outstanding federal warrant.

As of publication, formal charges and court dates had not yet been announced. Prosecutors are expected to review the evidence and determine what criminal counts, if any, will be filed against Ruvalcaba and Gonzalez in Orange County Superior Court.

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