The Newport Beach Police Department reported that four motorcycle officers issued approximately 40 traffic citations during a targeted enforcement operation conducted near Coast Highway and Newport Boulevard following complaints about traffic violations during the morning commute.

According to police, the enforcement effort lasted about 1.5 hours and focused on several common moving violations, including drivers ignoring lane-control signs, making unsafe lane changes, and using handheld cell phones while driving. The enforcement operation underscores ongoing concerns about aggressive commuting behavior along one of Orange County’s busiest coastal corridors.

What Violations Were Cited?

Police reported issuing citations for violations including:

CVC 22101(d) – Disobeying official traffic control devices or lane-use signs.

CVC 21658(a) – Unsafe lane changes or failing to remain within a single lane.

CVC 23123.5(a) – Using a handheld cellular telephone or electronic device while driving.

The department’s message to commuters was straightforward: obey posted lane restrictions, avoid weaving between lanes, and keep electronic devices out of your hands while driving.

Potential Fines and Penalties

While none of the violations announced by Newport Beach Police are criminal offenses in most circumstances, drivers can still face substantial financial consequences.

Disobeying Traffic Control Devices – CVC 22101(d)

This violation commonly occurs when motorists use a designated turn lane improperly, ignore pavement markings, or fail to comply with lane-direction signs such as “Right Turn Only.”

Potential consequences include:

Base fine of approximately $238 to $300 after state and county penalty assessments.

One point assessed on the driver’s California DMV record.

Increased insurance premiums.

Unsafe Lane Change – CVC 21658(a)

Officers frequently cite drivers who weave through traffic, cross multiple lanes unsafely, or fail to maintain their lane.

Potential consequences include:

Total citation cost typically ranging from approximately $240 to $350.

One DMV point.

Possible use as evidence of negligence if involved in a collision.

Handheld Cell Phone Violation – CVC 23123.5(a)

California prohibits drivers from holding a cell phone while operating a vehicle except in certain emergency situations.

Potential consequences include:

First offense generally costs more than $160 after assessments.

Subsequent convictions can exceed $285.

Repeat offenses may result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

Increased insurance scrutiny for repeat offenders.

Could a Vehicle Be Impounded?

For the violations reported by Newport Beach Police, vehicle impoundment is generally unlikely.

Ordinary citations for lane violations and handheld cell phone use do not authorize a tow solely because the violation occurred.

However, a vehicle could be impounded if officers discover additional violations, including:

Driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Unlicensed driving.

Outstanding warrants.

Reckless driving.

Driving under the influence.

When a vehicle is impounded in Orange County, owners frequently face:

Tow charges ranging from approximately $250 to $500.

Daily storage fees commonly ranging from $50 to over $100 per day.

Administrative release fees in some jurisdictions.

A several-day impound can easily exceed $1,000 before a vehicle is released.

How These Citations Affect Auto Insurance

For many drivers, insurance consequences can be far more expensive than the ticket itself.

California insurers often review a driver’s DMV record when calculating premiums. Violations that carry DMV points, including unsafe lane changes and lane-use violations, may result in higher rates at renewal.

Drivers cited for moving violations may experience:

Premium increases of 10% to 30% or more depending on driving history.

Loss of safe-driver discounts.

Placement into higher-risk underwriting categories.

Greater increases when multiple violations occur within a short period.

A single citation may cost a few hundred dollars initially, but higher insurance premiums over several years can ultimately cost thousands of dollars.

Handheld cell phone violations historically carried less insurance impact than traditional moving violations. However, repeat offenses and associated points may still affect rates with some insurers.

Traffic Enforcement Remains a Major Focus Across Orange County

Traffic violations involving unsafe lane changes, improper turns, and distracted driving remain among the most commonly cited moving offenses throughout Orange County.

Agencies including the California Highway Patrol, Anaheim Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, Irvine Police Department, and Huntington Beach Police Department regularly conduct directed enforcement operations targeting these behaviors.

Distracted driving enforcement has become a particular focus in recent years, as state officials continue to cite cell phone use as a significant contributor to injury and fatal crashes.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Highest Traffic Citation Activity

Based on population size, traffic volume, roadway networks, and enforcement activity, the Orange County cities that consistently generate the highest numbers of moving violation citations and traffic stops include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities contain some of the county’s busiest commuting corridors, including portions of Interstate 5, State Route 55, State Route 57, Interstate 405, State Route 91, and major arterial streets that generate high volumes of traffic enforcement activity.

A Costly Shortcut

An image released by Newport Beach Police carried a simple message: “Right-Turn Lane Means Right Turn. Not a Shortcut.”

The approximately 40 citations issued in just 90 minutes suggest that officers observed widespread noncompliance with lane controls and traffic laws at the intersection.

For motorists tempted to bypass congestion by cutting through turn lanes, weaving between vehicles, or checking messages during the morning commute, the financial consequences can quickly add up. Between fines, court costs, DMV points, and possible insurance increases, a momentary shortcut may ultimately cost far more than the few minutes saved.

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