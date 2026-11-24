A 43-year-old Irvine resident was arrested over the weekend after an investigation into a reported package theft from an apartment mailroom on Michelson Drive, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Police said the investigation began earlier this month when a community service officer responded to a report of a stolen package from an apartment complex mailroom. Surveillance footage allegedly captured a woman taking the package before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Investigators assigned to the Irvine Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center reviewed the evidence and worked to identify the suspect. On Saturday, officers located and arrested Naira Sophia Agamirian, 43, of Irvine. Police said Agamirian was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

As with all criminal cases, the arrest represents allegations and the suspect is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Burglary Charges the Suspect Could Face

California prosecutors often use burglary charges in package theft cases when investigators believe a suspect entered a structure, secured area, or mailroom with the intent to commit theft.

Under California Penal Code Section 459, burglary can be charged as either first-degree residential burglary or second-degree commercial burglary depending on the circumstances.

In a case involving an apartment mailroom, prosecutors would likely examine several factors, including:

Whether the mailroom is considered part of a residential structure.

Whether access to the area was restricted to residents.

Whether the suspect entered the location with the intent to steal.

The value of the property taken.

Any prior criminal history.

If charged as second-degree burglary, the offense is generally a misdemeanor or felony “wobbler.” Potential penalties can include:

Up to one year in county jail if prosecuted as a misdemeanor.

Sixteen months, two years, or three years in county jail if prosecuted as a felony.

Formal probation.

Court fines and restitution to the victim.

Depending on the facts of the case, prosecutors could also consider theft-related charges, possession of stolen property charges, or aggravating factors if multiple thefts are connected to the same suspect.

Package Theft Remains a Persistent Crime Across Orange County

Package thefts continue to be a recurring property crime throughout Orange County, particularly in dense apartment communities and neighborhoods where online shopping deliveries are common.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County routinely investigate:

Package thefts from apartment mailrooms.

Porch piracy incidents at single-family homes.

Organized retail theft crews targeting delivery vehicles.

Mail theft involving community mailbox units.

Apartment complexes have become frequent targets because mailrooms often contain dozens of unattended packages delivered throughout the day.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Highest Number of Theft-Related Arrests

While agencies do not always publish package-theft-specific arrest totals, property crime and larceny-theft arrest statistics consistently place the county’s largest cities among the leaders in theft-related enforcement activity.

The five Orange County cities that typically account for the highest volume of theft-related arrests are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Garden Grove Huntington Beach

The ranking generally reflects population size, retail activity, visitor traffic, and the concentration of apartment communities and commercial centers where theft offenses occur most frequently.

Real-Time Crime Centers Increasingly Used in Property Crime Investigations

The Irvine Police Department credited its Real-Time Crime Center with helping identify the suspect in this case.

Real-Time Crime Centers combine surveillance video, investigative databases, license plate reader information, and other technological resources to assist officers in identifying suspects more quickly. Agencies throughout Southern California have increasingly expanded these programs as package theft, organized retail theft, and vehicle-related crimes become more dependent on video evidence and digital investigative tools.

In many package theft investigations, surveillance footage from apartment complexes, doorbell cameras, parking lots, and nearby businesses can provide the critical evidence needed to identify suspects and support criminal charges.

How Residents Can Protect Their Packages From Theft

Residents can reduce the risk of package theft by taking several simple precautions:

Use Amazon Locker, UPS Access Point, or FedEx Hold for Pickup services.

Track deliveries and retrieve packages as soon as possible.

Install video doorbells such as Ring, Arlo, or Google Nest devices.

Send valuable deliveries to a workplace when permitted.

Utilize secure parcel lockers offered by apartment communities.

Require a signature for high-value shipments.

Ask a trusted neighbor to retrieve packages when away from home.

Sign up for delivery notifications from Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and the United States Postal Service.

Apartment residents should also avoid allowing unknown individuals to follow them through security gates or controlled-access doors, as many mailroom thefts occur when unauthorized individuals gain access to resident-only areas.

Investigation Continues

The Irvine Police Department has not announced whether additional charges may be sought or whether investigators believe the suspect may be connected to other theft incidents. Anyone with information about similar package thefts is encouraged to contact the Irvine Police Department.

The arrest serves as another reminder that while online shopping offers convenience, package theft remains a common crime of opportunity throughout Orange County, particularly in apartment communities where large numbers of deliveries accumulate in centralized mailrooms.

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