The Santa Ana Police Department has identified the suspect sought in last week’s “Wanted Wednesday” investigation as Diego Alejandro Garcia Martinez, 31, of Costa Mesa, after receiving tips from the public.

The investigation stems from an incident at a Ross Dress for Less store on Bristol Street in Santa Ana. According to police, a female shopper reported that a man appeared to be following her through the store before allegedly exposing himself in the children’s department. The woman reportedly recorded the encounter on her cellphone and confronted the suspect, who allegedly claimed that his shorts had accidentally ridden up while shopping.

Police initially released surveillance and cellphone images seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Wednesday, the department announced that Garcia Martinez had been identified and thanked community members who provided information. As of the latest police update, authorities have not announced whether an arrest has been made or whether criminal charges have been formally filed.

Potential Criminal Charges

If prosecutors determine that the exposure was intentional and committed for sexual gratification, arousal, or to offend another person, the most likely charge would be:

Indecent Exposure (California Penal Code §314)

Depending on the results of the investigation, prosecutors could also evaluate:

Lewd Conduct in Public (Penal Code §647(a))

Trespassing-related offenses if additional unlawful conduct occurred

Probation or parole violations, if applicable

At this time, law enforcement has not publicly alleged that any child was a victim or witness in the case. While the incident reportedly occurred in a children’s section of the store, there has been no indication that investigators are pursuing charges related to crimes against children.

Possible Sentence if Convicted

For a first-time offender convicted of misdemeanor indecent exposure under Penal Code §314, potential penalties may include:

Up to six months in county jail

A fine of up to $1,000

Summary probation

Court-ordered counseling or treatment

Registration as a sex offender under California’s tiered registration system

If a defendant has prior indecent exposure convictions or certain qualifying sex offense convictions, prosecutors may pursue felony charges.

A felony conviction can carry:

16 months, two years, or three years in state prison

Formal probation

Additional restrictions and supervision

More significant sex offender registration consequences

Any eventual sentence would depend on the defendant’s criminal history, the strength of the evidence, whether additional victims come forward, and whether prosecutors can prove the exposure was intentional rather than accidental.

Similar Cases Continue Across Orange County

Indecent exposure cases continue to surface throughout Orange County, particularly in retail corridors, shopping centers, public transit locations, parks, and entertainment districts.

Recent publicly reported investigations have included:

A Santa Ana man arrested after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of female shoppers at another Ross store on South Bristol Street.

Multiple indecent exposure investigations involving public transit riders traveling through Anaheim and Santa Ana.

Repeat-offender cases investigated by Fullerton police involving shopping center parking lots.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department investigations involving exposure allegations in unincorporated areas and contract cities.

Law enforcement agencies frequently devote substantial resources to these cases because repeat offenders are often accused of targeting multiple victims over extended periods before being identified.

Orange County Arrest Trends

While Orange County does not publish a regularly updated city-by-city ranking exclusively for indecent exposure arrests, reviews of publicly reported arrests, court filings, and law enforcement activity consistently show the highest concentration of investigations occurring in the county’s largest population centers and busiest commercial districts.

The five Orange County cities most frequently associated with indecent exposure arrests and investigations are:

Anaheim Santa Ana Fullerton Costa Mesa Huntington Beach

These cities combine large resident populations with major retail centers, tourism destinations, entertainment areas, transit hubs, beaches, and shopping districts that generate significant pedestrian traffic and higher volumes of crime reporting.

Community Safety Reminder

Police encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses similar conduct to:

Move to a safe location.

Notify store employees, security personnel, or law enforcement immediately.

Preserve any cellphone video or photographs.

Obtain contact information for potential witnesses.

Report suspicious activity even if the suspect leaves before officers arrive.

Investigators often rely heavily on surveillance footage, witness statements, and cellphone recordings to identify suspects in these cases.

Investigation Continues

The identification of Garcia Martinez marks a significant development in the investigation, but police have not yet publicly announced whether an arrest has occurred or whether charges have been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for filing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Santa Ana Police Detective Corporal D. Gray at 714-245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.

As with all criminal investigations, Garcia Martinez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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