Workers seeking to unionize Mother’s Market have escalated their campaign against the Southern California grocery chain, launching a customer boycott during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and organizing rolling pickets at stores across the region.

The boycott, organized by the HEARTS UNITED worker committee, began over the weekend with demonstrations at 10 Mother’s Market locations and is scheduled to continue through Wednesday evening, just hours before Thanksgiving. Organizers are urging customers to shop elsewhere until company management agrees to what they describe as a fair process for workers to organize a union.

The latest action marks a significant escalation in a labor dispute that has been simmering for months. As previously reported, workers involved in the unionization effort have accused company management of anti-union tactics, allegations the company has disputed. The boycott comes after months of petitions, delegations and public demonstrations by employees seeking changes in workplace conditions.

Affordability Remains a Key Concern for Many Residents

The labor dispute also comes at a time when affordability remains a major concern for many Orange County households.

In Santa Ana, voters recently approved a sales tax increase that pushed the city’s tax rate among the highest in Orange County. Residents continue to face elevated housing costs, grocery prices, insurance premiums and utility bills compared to just a few years ago.

For some voters, demands for higher worker pay and improved benefits may be viewed as a necessary response to rising living costs. Others may worry that increased labor costs could eventually be reflected in higher prices for consumers already struggling with inflation and the region’s high cost of living.

The debate highlights the difficult balance facing both workers and shoppers. Employees argue they need higher wages and more predictable schedules to make ends meet, while many consumers are also seeking relief from escalating household expenses.

Workers Say Boycott Is Intended to Increase Pressure

According to HEARTS UNITED, workers decided to launch the boycott after concluding that previous efforts to communicate their concerns had not produced meaningful results.

“We’re tired of being ignored and tired of the union busting,” said Signal Hill Juice Bar worker Nish Sandu in a statement released by the organization. “We’re calling for a boycott because we know the only way to reach this private equity firm is to hit them where it really hurts – their wallet.”

Mother’s Market is owned by Mill Road Capital, a Connecticut-based private equity firm that has reportedly put the grocery chain up for sale.

Sandu said workers had spent months raising concerns about staffing levels and compensation before turning to a customer boycott.

“We spent months telling them nicely with petitions and delegations that we’re understaffed and underpaid,” Sandu said. “We’re done telling them nicely. This is how we get them to listen.”

Organizers Target Key Holiday Shopping Period

The timing of the boycott is no accident.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving are traditionally among the busiest and most profitable shopping periods for grocery retailers, as customers stock up on ingredients for holiday meals and family gatherings.

By scheduling demonstrations during Thanksgiving week, union supporters are seeking to maximize public visibility and encourage consumers to consider the labor dispute when deciding where to shop.

HEARTS UNITED has announced additional picketing events on Tuesday, including:

Brea: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Huntington Beach: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Signal Hill: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Video posted by organizers on social media shows workers and supporters carrying boycott signs outside Mother’s Market locations during the campaign’s opening weekend.

Elected Officials Join Workers on Picket Lines

Union supporters say the demonstrations have attracted participation from a variety of elected officials and community leaders.

Assemblymember-elect Chris Kluwe attended a weekend rally and voiced support for the workers’ organizing efforts.

“When have rights ever been given throughout the course of history?” Kluwe said. “We have to fight for them. This is why we’re here.”

State Sen. Tom Umberg also appeared at the event and encouraged workers to continue organizing.

“I’m here to amplify your voice. To stand with you, walk with you,” Umberg said. “When you organize and they retaliate, we as a community cannot stand for that.”

Costa Mesa District 3 Councilmember-elect Cara Stewart likewise joined workers during the demonstrations, criticizing the role of private equity ownership in the dispute.

“What is happening here is private equity looking at us, looking at workers and thinking of us as disposable assets, not something that is part of an integrated, woven fabric of community,” Stewart said.

A New Generation of Labor Activists

Santa Ana Mother’s Market employees pushing for the union

The faces of the Mother’s Market organizing campaign also reflect a broader economic reality in Orange County. Many of the workers publicly advocating for unionization appear to be at earlier stages of their careers, a demographic that has been particularly affected by rising housing costs, inflation and the increasing difficulty of establishing financial stability in Southern California.

Labor advocates argue that these economic pressures have helped fuel growing interest in unionization among younger workers, while critics question whether higher labor costs could ultimately contribute to further price increases for consumers.

Campaign Began Earlier This Year

HEARTS UNITED launched its unionization campaign in April, arguing that many employees face low wages, inconsistent scheduling and challenges earning enough income to meet basic living expenses in Southern California.

The organization has also alleged that Mother’s Market terminated 15 union supporters at its Costa Mesa location after employees became involved in organizing activities. Labor organizers have cited those terminations as a major factor driving continued protests and public pressure campaigns.

The boycott appears likely to keep the dispute in the spotlight as Thanksgiving approaches, particularly given the visibility of picket lines outside stores and growing political support for the workers’ campaign.

For now, shoppers heading to Mother’s Market locations this week may encounter demonstrators encouraging them to take their business elsewhere until the labor dispute is resolved.

Labor Dispute Unfolds Amid a More Union-Friendly Political Climate

The Mother’s Market labor dispute is playing out at a time when organized labor appears to be gaining political influence across California and Orange County.

In Santa Ana, voters recently elected a new City Council majority backed by progressive organizations and labor groups, replacing several council members viewed as moderates. Similar trends have emerged in other Orange County cities, where candidates supported by unions and worker advocacy organizations have enjoyed increasing electoral success.

The shift reflects broader changes in California politics, where labor unions remain among the state’s most influential political organizations. Union-backed candidates frequently play major roles in local elections, and issues involving worker pay, scheduling, job security and collective bargaining have become increasingly visible campaign topics.

For organizers at Mother’s Market, the evolving political landscape could provide additional public support as workers continue their push to unionize. Whether that support ultimately translates into a successful organizing drive remains to be seen, but the campaign is unfolding during a period when labor advocacy appears to be resonating with a growing segment of Orange County voters.

Related

Readers can learn more about the organizing campaign at the HEARTS UNITED website: https://www.unionizemothersmarket.org/

New Santa Ana previously reported on the workers’ Thanksgiving boycott call and the ongoing unionization effort at Mother’s Market.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related