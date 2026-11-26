The Santa Ana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of using a fraudulent California driver’s license to rent a U-Haul vehicle before allegedly failing to return it.

According to Santa Ana police, the incident occurred last month at the U-Haul Rental location at 822 S. Harbor Blvd. Investigators say the suspect completed the rental transaction online using a fake California driver’s license. Police allege the driver’s license number actually belonged to a woman who lives outside of California, suggesting the suspect may have used stolen personal identifying information to facilitate the transaction.

After obtaining possession of the vehicle, the suspect allegedly failed to return it as required under the rental agreement. Authorities are now attempting to identify the suspect and recover the missing vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or the location of the vehicle is encouraged to contact Police Investigative Specialist D. Velarde-Reyes at (714) 245-8415 or dvelarde-reyes@santa-ana.org.

Potential Criminal Charges

If the allegations are proven, prosecutors could pursue several California criminal charges depending on the results of the investigation and the value of the stolen vehicle.

Potential charges may include:

Vehicle theft under California Vehicle Code §10851 for unlawfully taking or retaining possession of a vehicle.

Grand theft under Penal Code §487 if the value of the vehicle exceeds $950.

Identity theft under Penal Code §530.5 for using another person’s identifying information without authorization.

Forgery under Penal Code §470 for creating, possessing, or using a fraudulent driver’s license.

Theft by false pretenses under Penal Code §532 for obtaining possession of property through deception.

Possession of false identification documents under applicable California statutes.

Prosecutors frequently file multiple charges in cases involving fraudulent vehicle rentals because the conduct can involve both the theft of the vehicle and the use of fraudulent identification to obtain possession of it.

Possible Penalties

The ultimate sentence would depend on the suspect’s criminal history, the value of the vehicle, whether multiple victims were involved, and whether any prior theft-related convictions exist.

Potential penalties can include:

Grand theft: Up to three years in county jail.

Vehicle theft: Up to three years in county jail.

Identity theft: Up to three years in county jail.

Forgery: Up to three years in county jail.

Restitution to the victim company for the vehicle and associated losses.

Probation, supervised release conditions, and court-ordered financial penalties.

If investigators determine the suspect is involved in an organized pattern of vehicle rental fraud or identity theft affecting multiple victims, sentencing exposure could increase significantly.

Rental Vehicle Fraud Remains a Persistent Problem

Fraudulent vehicle rentals have become a recurring problem across Southern California as criminals increasingly use stolen identities, counterfeit driver’s licenses, and synthetic identities to obtain vehicles, trucks, and equipment.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Orange County have investigated numerous cases in recent years involving suspects who allegedly rented U-Haul trucks, passenger vehicles, moving equipment, and commercial trucks using stolen identities before either selling the vehicles, using them in other crimes, or simply failing to return them.

Industry experts note that online reservation systems, while convenient for customers, have also created opportunities for identity thieves who exploit stolen personal information obtained through data breaches, phishing scams, and financial fraud schemes.

Orange County Auto Theft Trends

Vehicle theft remains one of Orange County’s most common property crimes.

According to crime statistics reported by local law enforcement agencies and compiled through state and federal reporting systems, thousands of vehicles are stolen annually across Orange County. While most reported cases involve traditional vehicle theft, investigators have also reported ongoing problems involving rental vehicle fraud, title fraud, identity-theft-related vehicle acquisitions, and crimes involving fraudulent ownership documents.

Law enforcement officials have repeatedly warned residents to monitor financial accounts, protect personal identifying information, and review credit reports for signs that stolen information may be used to obtain vehicles, loans, or other property.

Orange County Cities Reporting the Most Vehicle Theft Arrest Activity

Based on population size, law enforcement staffing levels, and historical crime reporting patterns, the Orange County cities that consistently record the largest number of vehicle-theft-related arrests typically include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Fullerton Garden Grove

These cities generally account for a substantial share of Orange County’s vehicle theft investigations due to their larger populations, major commercial corridors, transportation infrastructure, and concentration of retail and rental businesses.

How to Protect Yourself From Identity Theft

Cases such as this serve as a reminder that stolen personal information can be used for much more than unauthorized credit card purchases.

Residents can reduce their risk by:

Regularly reviewing credit reports through AnnualCreditReport.com.

Using multi-factor authentication on financial accounts.

Monitoring bank and credit card statements for suspicious activity.

Immediately reporting lost or stolen driver’s licenses.

Freezing credit files with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion when identity theft is suspected.

Responding quickly to notices involving unfamiliar vehicle registrations, loans, or rental transactions.

The Santa Ana Police Department continues to seek information regarding the suspect and the missing U-Haul vehicle. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to contact investigators.

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