The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana office is warning residents and visitors to prepare for another round of king tides that could bring coastal flooding, dangerous surf, beach erosion and roadway impacts along the Orange County coastline this week. Coastal flood warnings remain in effect as forecasters expect some of the highest tides of the year to impact vulnerable shoreline communities including Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, Newport Beach and Seal Beach.

Forecasters say the current king tide event will peak Tuesday and Wednesday morning, with water levels reaching roughly 7.9 to 8.3 feet and potentially surpassing records set during a damaging coastal flooding event just last month. Breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet are expected along west-facing beaches, with occasional sets reaching 10 feet.

The National Weather Service has warned that the combination of king tides, elevated ocean water levels and strong surf could flood homes, businesses, streets and other infrastructure in low-lying coastal neighborhoods.

Orange County Has Already Seen Significant Coastal Damage This Year

This latest king tide event comes after months of coastal impacts across Orange County.

According to local reports, coastal flooding and erosion have repeatedly damaged shoreline communities since September. Several coastal cities, including Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Dana Point, have declared emergencies or taken emergency measures in response to flooding and erosion concerns.

In late October, flooding in Huntington Beach’s Sunset Beach and harbor areas reportedly damaged 114 homes. One residence even caught fire after saltwater exposure affected a lithium-ion e-bike battery.

Elsewhere in Orange County, erosion and flooding have damaged beach infrastructure, threatened homes and forced roadway repairs. A crack measuring approximately 360 feet long and 2 feet wide opened near Crystal Cove along Pacific Coast Highway, requiring significant repair work and traffic impacts.

While officials have not yet released a countywide dollar estimate for all king tide and coastal flooding losses this year, damage has affected hundreds of properties, public infrastructure, beaches and roadways throughout the county.

Road Closures and Flooding Concerns Return

Orange County officials are once again preparing for flooding conditions.

Portions of Pacific Coast Highway and several local streets in the Sunset Beach area have been subject to temporary closures due to flooding concerns. Huntington Beach officials have warned that closures may continue through the week depending on tide levels and public safety conditions.

Residents in Sunset Beach have been reinforcing homes with sandbags and temporary flood barriers as floodwaters have already begun affecting some coastal streets.

Safety Tips for Drivers

Drivers heading toward Orange County beaches should take extra precautions this week:

Never drive through standing seawater or flooded roadways.

Follow all road closure signs and detours.

Allow extra travel time near coastal routes, especially Pacific Coast Highway.

Watch for sand, debris and ponding water on roadways.

Avoid parking in flood-prone coastal lots during morning high tides.

Keep headlights on during periods of reduced visibility caused by ocean spray.

Even shallow saltwater flooding can damage vehicle electrical systems, brakes, wheel bearings and engines.

Safety Tips for Residents

Residents living near the coast should consider:

Using sandbags to protect garages, doors and vulnerable entry points.

Moving vehicles to higher ground during peak morning tides.

Securing outdoor furniture, trash cans and loose items.

Checking sump pumps and drainage systems.

Photographing property conditions for insurance documentation.

Monitoring local emergency alerts and city updates.

Safety Tips for Businesses

Commercial property owners face many of the same risks as homeowners but often have inventory and equipment concerns as well.

Business owners should:

Move inventory away from ground-level storage areas.

Elevate computers, servers and electrical equipment.

Back up critical business data.

Inspect flood-control barriers and drainage systems.

Review insurance policies before damage occurs.

Establish continuity plans for temporary closures.

Businesses located along Newport Harbor, Huntington Harbour, Balboa Peninsula and other low-lying waterfront areas face elevated exposure during exceptionally high tide events.

Insurance Impacts Could Be Significant

Many property owners mistakenly believe standard insurance automatically covers flood losses.

For homeowners, traditional homeowners insurance generally does not cover flooding from rising seawater. Coverage often requires separate flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private flood insurance carriers. Water damage claims resulting from king tide flooding may therefore face coverage limitations depending on policy language.

Commercial property owners can face similar exclusions. Businesses without dedicated flood coverage could be responsible for repairs to structures, inventory and equipment damaged by saltwater intrusion.

Repeated coastal losses can also increase future premiums, deductibles or underwriting restrictions in vulnerable shoreline zones.

Auto insurance impacts depend largely on coverage levels. Comprehensive coverage typically covers flood damage caused by seawater inundation, while liability-only policies generally do not provide protection for the vehicle itself. Vehicles damaged by saltwater flooding can suffer extensive corrosion and electrical damage that may result in costly repairs or total-loss determinations.

Is More Rain Coming This Week?

Despite the coastal flooding concerns, the forecast for Orange County does not currently call for significant rainfall through Thanksgiving and Friday. The National Weather Service expects dry conditions along with warmer temperatures and offshore winds through the holiday period.

The next chance of precipitation is not expected until late Sunday into Monday, with forecasters also monitoring the possibility of a more substantial storm system next Tuesday and Wednesday.

When Is the Next King Tide Expected?

Orange County officials have identified additional king tide periods expected this season:

November 24-26, 2026 (current event)

December 23-25, 2026

January 21-22, 2027

Officials warn that elevated ocean levels associated with current Pacific conditions could make future king tide events especially impactful.

For now, coastal residents, visitors and businesses are being urged to remain vigilant through at least Friday as Orange County experiences what forecasters say could become one of the most significant king tide events of the season.

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