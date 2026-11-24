Residents planning to visit government offices during Thanksgiving week should take note of several holiday closures affecting Santa Ana, Orange County government offices, local schools, libraries, and community facilities.

Most City of Santa Ana and County of Orange offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day) and Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 (the day after Thanksgiving). Regular business hours are scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026.

Santa Ana City Hall and City Services

The City of Santa Ana has announced that City Hall will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Several city-operated services and facilities will also be impacted:

City Hall closed Nov. 26-27

Recreation and senior centers closed Nov. 26-27

Street sweeping canceled Nov. 26-27

Trash and recycling collection delayed by one day following Thanksgiving

Santa Ana Public Libraries closed Nov. 26-28

Santa Ana Zoo closed on Thanksgiving Day and scheduled to reopen on Nov. 27

Residents who normally receive trash collection on Thursday should expect pickup on Friday, with subsequent collection days shifted accordingly.

Orange County Government Offices

County of Orange offices are also expected to observe the Thanksgiving holiday closure schedule, with most county departments closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. Services such as public counters, administrative offices, and many county facilities will not be available during the two-day holiday period.

Residents needing assistance from county agencies should plan ahead and complete time-sensitive business before the holiday week or wait until offices reopen on Nov. 30.

Emergency services, law enforcement, fire protection, and other essential public safety operations will continue to function throughout the holiday period.

Santa Ana Unified School District Thanksgiving Recess

Families with children attending the Santa Ana Unified School District should also be aware of the district’s Thanksgiving recess schedule.

According to district announcements:

All SAUSD schools will be closed Nov. 23-27

District administrative offices will be closed Nov. 23-27

Classes resume Monday, Nov. 30

The week-long recess gives students and school employees a full Thanksgiving break before returning to the classroom after the holiday weekend.

Santa Ana College Thanksgiving Schedule

Santa Ana College’s School of Continuing Education has also announced modified hours during Thanksgiving week.

Administrative offices at the:

Centennial Education Center

Santa Ana College

Remington Education Center

will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23-25 before closing Nov. 26-28.

No classes are scheduled from Nov. 23 through Nov. 28, with instruction resuming on Monday, Nov. 30.

Plan Ahead Before the Holiday Weekend

The Thanksgiving holiday traditionally results in a temporary pause for many government services across Santa Ana and Orange County. Residents who need permits, records, utility assistance, library materials, or other government services are encouraged to complete their business before offices close on Nov. 26.

With most local government offices reopening on Monday, Nov. 30, residents should expect normal operations to resume following the Thanksgiving weekend.

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