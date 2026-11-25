A months-long narcotics investigation by the Irvine Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of approximately 25 pounds of illegal drugs and six firearms, including two reported stolen weapons.

According to Irvine police, detectives with the department’s Special Investigations Unit began investigating allegations in October that fentanyl was being sold to customers in Irvine. The investigation eventually led detectives to an apartment complex in Laguna Woods, where surveillance and other investigative efforts helped establish probable cause for a search warrant.

Last Tuesday evening, detectives served the warrant and arrested three suspects. Investigators reported finding approximately 25 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and DMT, along with six firearms. Authorities said two of the seized guns had been reported stolen.

The suspects were identified as George Chiming Perng, 49, of Laguna Woods, Edgar Jaramillo, 37, of Los Angeles, and Rebecca Diane Rasha, 35, of Los Angeles. Perng was arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales and weapons-related offenses, while Jaramillo and Rasha were arrested on suspicion of narcotics sales.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Formal charges had not been announced as of publication, and all suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Based on the allegations and evidence described by investigators, prosecutors could potentially consider several felony charges.

Potential charges may include:

Possession of fentanyl for sale.

Possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Transportation of controlled substances for sale.

Possession of DMT for sale.

Conspiracy to sell controlled substances.

Possession of stolen firearms.

Possession of firearms while engaged in narcotics trafficking.

Additional sentencing enhancements related to large quantities of narcotics.

The reported seizure of approximately 25 pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and DMT is far beyond amounts normally associated with personal use. Prosecutors often use drug quantity, packaging materials, scales, customer communications, and surveillance evidence to establish an intent-to-sell case.

If convicted of multiple narcotics sales felonies involving significant quantities of drugs, defendants could face several years in state prison. Weapons allegations and trafficking-related sentence enhancements can significantly increase potential prison exposure. Cases involving fentanyl frequently receive heightened scrutiny because even small quantities can be lethal.

Fentanyl and Meth Continue to Drive Orange County Drug Cases

The Irvine case reflects a continuing trend seen throughout Orange County, where law enforcement agencies regularly report large seizures involving fentanyl and methamphetamine. While fentanyl often dominates headlines due to its role in overdose deaths, methamphetamine remains one of the most frequently seized narcotics in major Orange County investigations.

Local police agencies have increasingly reported finding firearms alongside narcotics trafficking operations. Investigators often view the presence of firearms as evidence that dealers are protecting drugs, proceeds, or distribution networks.

Drug Arrests Remain a Significant Public Safety Issue in Orange County

Recent FBI arrest data shows that law enforcement agencies in Orange County recorded more than 7,200 arrests categorized as drug abuse violations in a single year, demonstrating the continuing scale of narcotics enforcement throughout the county.

Based on reported arrest activity from major law enforcement agencies, the Orange County cities generating the highest number of arrests generally include:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Fullerton

Garden Grove

Costa Mesa

Because larger cities typically have higher populations and more police activity, they routinely account for a substantial share of narcotics-related investigations and arrests countywide.

Investigation Highlights Ongoing Focus on Trafficking Networks

The Irvine Police Department credited its Special Investigations Unit with developing the case and removing a significant quantity of narcotics and multiple firearms from circulation. The seizure underscores the continuing challenge posed by fentanyl trafficking and the frequent connection between illegal drug sales and illegally possessed weapons.

Anyone with information related to narcotics trafficking in Irvine is encouraged to contact the Irvine Police Department.

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