The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday sharply criticized California’s sanctuary policies and the response of local law enforcement after the release of body camera footage showing federal immigration agents surrounded by protesters during an arrest operation in Long Beach.

According to DHS, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers were attempting to arrest a Mexican national with a criminal history that reportedly included a felony domestic violence-related offense involving corporal injury to a spouse, cohabitant, or dating partner. DHS alleges that the Long Beach Police Department had previously declined an ICE detainer request for the suspect.

The department said the situation escalated when protesters blocked federal vehicles with their own cars and trash receptacles, preventing ICE agents from leaving the area. DHS reported that two individuals were arrested for allegedly damaging government vehicles, although one of those arrestees reportedly escaped after another protester opened the door of the federal vehicle in which she was being held.

Body camera footage released by DHS appears to show a Long Beach police officer telling federal agents that local officers had been ordered to leave the scene.

According to DHS, the officer can be heard saying, “We’re being ordered to pull out. So you guys are going to be on your own. I’m sure you’re used to it. Good luck.”

The release has intensified the ongoing debate between federal immigration authorities and California officials over sanctuary policies, local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, and the safety of both officers and members of the public during immigration operations.

Previous ICE Operations Have Drawn Large Crowds Across Southern California

The Long Beach incident is not the first time federal immigration operations in Southern California have generated confrontations between demonstrators and federal agents.

Over the past several years, immigration enforcement activities in Santa Ana, Orange County, Los Angeles County, and neighboring jurisdictions have attracted crowds of protesters. In several incidents nationally and in California, both demonstrators and law enforcement personnel have reported injuries during clashes, crowd-control actions, vehicle movements, and arrests.

While the vast majority of immigration-related demonstrations remain peaceful, tensions can rise quickly when arrests occur in public places or when protesters attempt to physically interfere with federal operations. Civil rights advocates have repeatedly urged demonstrators to document enforcement actions from a safe distance rather than physically engage officers.

What Charges Could Protesters Face If They Attack or Interfere With ICE Agents?

Individuals who merely observe, record, or verbally criticize federal agents generally retain First Amendment protections. However, physically interfering with federal officers can expose protesters to serious criminal charges.

Potential federal charges may include:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer under 18 U.S.C. § 111.

Conspiracy to impede federal officers.

Destruction of government property.

Obstruction of justice.

Harboring or concealing a fugitive.

Interference with federal law enforcement operations.

Aiding an escape from lawful federal custody.

Depending on the circumstances, convictions can result in:

Misdemeanor penalties for minor resistance without physical contact.

Felony charges when physical force is used.

Multi-year federal prison sentences when injuries occur.

Significant fines and restitution for damaged government property.

A protester who punches, kicks, shoves, tackles, or intentionally strikes a federal agent could potentially face felony charges carrying years in federal prison. Likewise, someone who helps a detainee escape custody or intentionally blocks federal vehicles may face criminal scrutiny depending on the facts of the case.

How Protesters Can Avoid Legal Trouble

Attorneys representing both civil liberties groups and criminal defendants often recommend several common-sense precautions during demonstrations:

Remain on public sidewalks and other lawful public areas.

Do not touch officers, agents, detainees, vehicles, or equipment.

Keep a safe distance from active enforcement operations.

Follow lawful dispersal orders when issued.

Record events with a phone or camera from a safe location.

Avoid blocking streets, driveways, parking lot exits, or vehicle paths.

Do not throw objects, place barriers in roadways, or damage property.

Do not interfere with arrests or attempt to pull someone from custody.

Travel with friends and have emergency contact information available.

Stay calm during verbal disagreements with officers.

Legal observers frequently note that video recordings made from a safe distance often provide more useful documentation than direct physical confrontations that can lead to arrest.

Examples of ICE Arrests of Undocumented Criminal Suspects in California

Under Governor Gavin Newsom, California has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

In November, ICE arrested Jose Luis Rosales Ayala , an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member , in San Mateo, California. His criminal history includes a conviction for driving under the influence and an arrest for cruelty toward child , as well as an international warrant for homicide, extortion, drug trafficking , and other heinous crimes.

, an illegal alien from El Salvador and , in San Mateo, California. His criminal history includes a conviction for and an arrest for , as well as an international warrant for , and other heinous crimes. In October, ICE arrested Mario Jesus Valdez-Flores , a FIVE-time deported illegal alien from Mexico, in Kings Beach, California. His criminal history includes convictions for driving under the influence and transport/sell narcotics/controlled substance , as well as arrests for first-degree robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon .

, a FIVE-time deported illegal alien from Mexico, in Kings Beach, California. His criminal history includes convictions for and , as well as arrests for and . In September, ICE lodged a detainer for Chamkaur Singh , an illegal alien from India, after his arrest for causing a semi-truck crash that killed two people in Ontario, California. He had been granted a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

, an illegal alien from India, after his arrest for in Ontario, California. He had been granted a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). In July, ICE lodged a detainer for Gokhan Bagci , an illegal alien from Turkey, after his arrest for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl at a daycare in Sacramento, California.

, an illegal alien from Turkey, after his arrest for in Sacramento, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Joaquin Escoto Vazquez , an illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for fatally stabbing two women and a baby in Modesto, California.

, an illegal alien from Mexico, after his arrest for in Modesto, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Manvir Singh , an illegal alien from India, after he was arrested for causing a semi-truck crash that killed two people near Lodi, California.

, an illegal alien from India, after he was arrested for near Lodi, California. In May, ICE arrested Aman Kumar , an illegal alien from India, who had been released by sanctuary politicians in California after causing a hit-and-run accident that injured a 4-year-old boy in Fresno, California.

, an illegal alien from India, who had been released by sanctuary politicians in California in Fresno, California. In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Wilfredo Jose Tortolero-Arriechi , an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he had been arrested for fatally stabbing a social worker in a hospital in San Francisco, California.

, an illegal alien from Venezuela, after he had been arrested in San Francisco, California. In April, ICE arrested David Antonio Aviles Perez , an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, in San Diego, California, who has an international warrant for aggravated murder and had previously been arrested in California for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and petty theft.

, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 member, in San Diego, California, who and had previously been arrested in California for and In January, ICE lodged a detainer for Enrique Bautista Vasquez , an illegal alien from Mexico, after he had been arrested for raping an autistic girl in Cathedral City, California.

, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he had been arrested for in Cathedral City, California. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Brayan Alva-Rodriguez , an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he had been arrested for causing a drunk driving crash that killed an 8-year-old girl in San Diego, California.

, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he had been arrested for causing a in San Diego, California. In December 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Hector Balderas-Aheelor , an illegal alien from Mexico who had been previously deported FOUR times, after he was arrested for causing a felony hit-and-run accident that killed an 11-year-old boy on Thanksgiving morning.

, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been previously deported FOUR times, after he was arrested for causing a In November 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Humberto Munoz-Gatica , an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run following a fatal crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Orange County, California.

, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for and following a fatal crash that killed a 71-year-old man in Orange County, California. In October 2025, ICE lodged a detainer for Beto Cerillo-Bialva , an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for murder following a drunk-driving crash that killed six people in Napa County, California.

, an illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for following a in Napa County, California. In June 2025, ICE arrested Cuong Chanh Phan , an illegal alien from Vietnam, who had been convicted of second-degree murder for his involvement in a mass shooting in 1994 that killed two teenagers and injured seven others at a graduation party in San Marino, California.

, an illegal alien from Vietnam, who had been convicted of for his involvement in at a graduation party in San Marino, California. In June 2024, Partap Singh, an illegal alien from India, caused a multi-car pileup while driving an 18-wheeler recklessly in San Bernardino, California, after he had been given a CDL by Newsom’s DMV. The crash seriously injured 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman and several others.

One supsect evaded ICE. In February, Governor Newsom pardoned Somboon Phaymany, an illegal alien from Cambodia who had been convicted for attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

DHS Highlights Cases It Says Demonstrate Public Safety Concerns

In its release, DHS pointed to numerous recent arrests involving individuals with prior criminal histories, including allegations of homicide, domestic violence, child cruelty, DUI offenses, narcotics trafficking, robbery, sexual assault, and gang involvement.

The department argued that California’s sanctuary laws have, in some cases, limited cooperation between local agencies and federal immigration authorities. California officials and supporters of sanctuary policies have long countered that such policies encourage crime victims and witnesses to cooperate with local police without fear of immigration consequences.

That debate is likely to continue as immigration enforcement remains one of the most politically divisive issues facing California and the nation.

A Continuing Flashpoint in Southern California

For Orange County residents, the Long Beach incident serves as another reminder that immigration enforcement operations can quickly become flashpoints for larger political disputes.

Whether one supports or opposes federal immigration enforcement, legal experts generally agree on one point: peaceful protest is protected, but physically interfering with federal agents, damaging property, or attempting to obstruct arrests can result in serious criminal charges that may carry long-term consequences far beyond a single demonstration.

As additional details, video footage, and witness accounts emerge from the Long Beach incident, scrutiny is expected to focus not only on ICE’s actions but also on the role local agencies played during the confrontation and the broader implications for federal-local law enforcement cooperation in California.

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