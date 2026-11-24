California officials say more than 300,000 community college students may have money waiting for them through the state’s CalKIDS scholarship program, with a total of $166 million in available scholarship funds now identified across the California Community Colleges system.

The announcement marks a dramatic increase from March, when state officials reported that just over $20 million in CalKIDS scholarship funds had been identified for community college students. Through a partnership involving Mary Ann Bates’s California Cradle-to-Career Data System, the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, and the CalKIDS program, eligible students are now being identified and contacted directly by their colleges.

State Expands Effort to Reach Eligible Students

The coordinated outreach effort is intended to connect students with scholarship funds they may not realize are available. State officials say the money can be used for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition, fees, books, supplies, and computer equipment.

In a statement included with the announcement, Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the state’s effort to ensure students do not miss out on financial aid opportunities.

“College and career training should be accessible to all; that’s why, through CalKIDS, we’re proud to be investing in young Californians as they pursue their education,” Newsom said. “Through partnership efforts, we’re working to make sure no one misses out on resources waiting for them, to help build a stronger financial future.”

Eligible Students May Receive Up to $1,500

According to program officials, eligible students can claim up to $1,500 through CalKIDS. The program is geared toward helping students offset the growing costs associated with higher education and career training.

Students who graduated from a California public high school in 2022 or later are among those most likely to have scholarship funds available. Recipients must use their funds before reaching age 26. Every California community college campus has students who are eligible for the program, according to state officials.

Colleges Using Data Matching to Identify Students

A key part of the initiative involves the California Cradle-to-Career Data System, which is helping identify students who qualify for scholarship funds. Community colleges are using eligibility reports through the state’s Data on Demand platform and conducting outreach to students who may be unaware that scholarship money is available to them.

“This partnership with CalKIDS and the Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office highlights our shared commitment to building brighter futures by connecting Californians with resources and information they need to succeed,” said Mary Ann Bates, executive director of the California Cradle-to-Career Data System.

Chancellor Sonya Christian of the California Community Colleges said many eligible students may not realize they qualify for assistance.

“More than a quarter million California community college students are eligible for support they don’t even realize is available to them,” Christian said. “For students already stretching limited resources to pursue a degree or credential, this funding can make a meaningful difference.”

Student Says Scholarship Reduced Financial Stress

One student who benefited from the program is Samantha, a student at Moreno Valley College, who said the scholarship helped cover educational expenses.

“I felt very fortunate and less stressed… it was a huge help. I used the money for books and testing materials for school,” Samantha said.

What Is CalKIDS?

CalKIDS is a state-funded scholarship program launched in 2022 and administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, chaired by California State Treasurer Fiona Ma. The program was created to expand access to college and career training and has distributed scholarship funding to eligible California students without requiring application fees, essays, or GPA minimums. California has invested approximately $2.4 billion in scholarships through the program since its launch.

Funds may be used at accredited colleges, universities, trade schools, and vocational programs.

How Students Can Check Eligibility

Students who believe they may qualify can:

Visit CalKIDS.org to check their eligibility.

to check their eligibility. Contact their campus financial aid office for assistance.

Ask financial aid staff to help determine whether scholarship funds are available and assist with the claiming process.

For many California community college students struggling with tuition, books, and other educational expenses, checking eligibility could uncover scholarship funds that are already waiting to be claimed.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related