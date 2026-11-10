The SAUSD warns parents after reports of a stranger contacting students near Carr Intermediate

Parents within the Santa Ana Unified School District are being urged to speak with their children after school officials reported concerns involving an individual who has allegedly been approaching students near campuses and encouraging interactions that could place children in unsafe situations.

According to a message distributed to families from Carr Intermediate School, several students ran into a roadway during dismissal while vehicles were passing. School officials said School Police responded but were unable to take action because the individual remained off school property.

The school also reported receiving information that the same individual has allegedly taken photos and videos of students at other SAUSD campuses without permission from students or their families.

While questions remain about the individual’s intentions, the immediate concern raised by school officials is student safety. Children can be particularly vulnerable to adults who seek attention, offer gifts, make requests, or encourage behavior that ignores normal safety rules.

Parents may wish to use the incident as an opportunity to remind children never to enter a roadway unexpectedly, never to leave with strangers, and to report any unusual interactions with unknown adults to a parent, teacher, or school administrator immediately.

Why Parents Should Take These Warnings Seriously

Child safety experts frequently advise parents to discuss “tricky people” rather than simply “strangers.” The concern is not merely that an unfamiliar person is present, but that an adult may attempt to build trust, create curiosity, offer rewards, or encourage children to engage in behavior they would not normally consider safe.

In this case, the school’s account suggests students may have crossed into traffic while attempting to interact with the individual. Regardless of anyone’s intent, behavior that causes children to run into active roadways presents an obvious safety risk.

What Parents Can Do

Parents may want to remind children:

Never run into a street, even if someone calls to them.

Never meet with an adult they do not know without parental permission.

Never share personal information with unknown individuals.

Immediately report anyone taking photos or videos of children in a manner that makes them uncomfortable.

Trust their instincts and seek help from school staff or a trusted adult when something feels wrong.

What We Know and What We Don’t

School officials have confirmed concerns significant enough to notify parents and encourage discussions with students. At the same time, there has not yet been any public announcement of criminal charges or findings regarding the individual’s intent. As a result, families should focus on the safety message rather than speculation, while awaiting any additional information from law enforcement or the school district.

That approach keeps the story centered on the documented facts, the school’s own warning, and practical information for parents. It is also less vulnerable to criticism because it does not assume criminal conduct that has not been established, while still emphasizing the legitimate safety concerns raised by the school.

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