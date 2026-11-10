Irvine Police arrest woman, hunt second suspect in string of gym parking lot burglaries

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect connected to a series of vehicle burglaries targeting gym parking lots in Irvine.

According to police, detectives investigated multiple incidents last month in which wallets and purses were stolen from vehicles while victims were working out inside local gyms. One of the stolen credit cards was later used at a retail store, where surveillance cameras captured two suspects.

Police announced the arrest of Cielo Garcia Cardenas, 29, of Canoga Park, on suspicion of burglary and fraud. Investigators are still attempting to identify a second suspect who was photographed wearing a blue T-shirt and who may have tattoos on the right arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Baskin at the Irvine Police Department at Jbaskin@cityofirvine.org. The case remains under investigation.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

Based on the facts released by Irvine police, prosecutors could potentially consider several California criminal charges if the allegations are supported by evidence.

Vehicle burglary under California Penal Code 459 for unlawfully entering a locked vehicle with the intent to commit theft.

Theft charges for stealing wallets, purses, cash, identification documents, and other property.

Access card fraud under California Penal Code 484g for allegedly using stolen credit or debit cards to make purchases. California law treats the fraudulent use of another person’s access card as theft.

Identity theft-related charges if personal identifying information from victims was allegedly used without authorization.

Conspiracy charges if investigators determine multiple suspects worked together in a coordinated theft scheme.

Because police have only announced an arrest and have not announced formal criminal charges filed by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, all allegations remain unproven unless proven in court.

Potential Sentences if Convicted

Sentence exposure would depend on the value of items stolen, criminal history, the number of victims, and the specific charges ultimately filed.

For vehicle burglary convictions in California, felony penalties can include county jail time that often ranges from 16 months to three years for each felony count. Multiple victims can dramatically increase potential exposure.

For access card fraud, California law provides that obtaining more than $950 in goods, services, or cash through unauthorized card use during a consecutive six-month period may be charged as grand theft, carrying potential felony penalties of 16 months, two years, or three years. Amounts below that threshold are generally prosecuted as misdemeanors.

If identity theft or organized theft allegations are added, sentencing exposure can increase substantially.

Gym Parking Lots Have Become Attractive Targets

The Irvine case highlights a crime pattern that has repeatedly surfaced across Orange County and Southern California. Thieves often look for:

Purses left under seats.

Wallets hidden in center consoles.

Laptops and tablets left in vehicles.

Gym bags visible through windows.

Vehicle owners who leave valuables behind while exercising for one to two hours.

Once a wallet or purse is stolen, suspects frequently attempt to use credit cards immediately before victims realize they have been victimized and cancel their accounts.

Orange County continues to experience significant levels of property crime. Law enforcement agencies countywide reported thousands of burglaries and vehicle-related theft offenses in recent years. County crime data shows vehicles were targeted in more than 15,000 property crimes during the most recent reporting year analyzed.

Which Orange County Cities See the Most Arrests and Theft Activity?

Precise countywide arrest rankings specifically for gym parking lot vehicle burglaries are not publicly maintained. However, based on population, crime activity reports, and property-crime trends published by local agencies, the cities most frequently associated with vehicle burglary investigations and arrests tend to include:

Anaheim Santa Ana Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities are among Orange County’s largest population centers, contain major retail and fitness destinations, and routinely report significant property-crime enforcement activity. Available county and city crime reports show Anaheim and Santa Ana consistently account for large shares of Orange County property-crime activity.

Because California’s public crime databases do not break out arrests specifically for gym parking lot burglaries across all Orange County cities, any exact ranking should be viewed as an approximation based on broader vehicle burglary and property-crime patterns rather than a definitive official list.

How to Protect Yourself at the Gym

Gym-goers can significantly reduce their risk by taking a few simple precautions:

Leave purses, wallets, and checkbooks at home whenever possible.

Carry only the identification and payment cards needed for the workout.

Never leave valuables visible inside a vehicle.

Place phones, wallets, and bags in the trunk before arriving at the gym, not after parking.

Lock doors and fully close all windows.

Enable transaction alerts on credit and debit cards.

Use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or other digital wallets instead of carrying multiple cards.

Record serial numbers of expensive electronics.

Report suspicious individuals walking through parking lots looking into vehicles.

Check bank and credit card accounts immediately after discovering a theft.

Perhaps the most important tip is to remember that hiding a purse or wallet under a seat rarely fools experienced thieves. Many vehicle burglars know exactly where people conceal valuables and often target gyms because they know victims will likely be away from their vehicles for an extended period.

As Irvine detectives continue searching for the second suspect, the case serves as another reminder that a few seconds spent securing valuables before a workout can save victims from weeks of dealing with stolen identities, fraudulent purchases, canceled cards, and financial headaches.

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