As some Santa Ana politicians push to eliminate ALPR cameras, one just helped recover a stolen SUV and trailer

The Santa Ana Police Department announced that officers were alerted to a hit from the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system on Nov. 6 involving a reported stolen vehicle. According to police, officers located the stolen SUV near 17th Street and Fairview Avenue and conducted a felony traffic stop. Three adults, identified only as two males and one female, were taken into custody without incident.

Police said the SUV was towing a trailer that had also been reported stolen. The owner of the SUV responded to the scene and recovered the vehicle, while the trailer was recovered and stored as evidence. All three suspects were transported and booked at the Santa Ana Jail. The department has not yet publicly announced the specific charges filed against the suspects. The case remains under investigation.

What Charges Could the Suspects Face?

Based on the information released by police, prosecutors could potentially consider several California criminal charges depending on the evidence gathered and the role each suspect allegedly played.

Possible charges may include:

Possession of a stolen vehicle under California Penal Code 496d.

Receiving or concealing a stolen trailer under California Penal Code 496d.

Unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle under California Vehicle Code 10851.

Possession of stolen property.

Conspiracy charges if investigators determine the suspects acted together.

Because the identities of the suspects and the official criminal complaint have not yet been released, all allegations remain unproven unless proven in court.

What Sentence Could the Suspects Face?

California Penal Code 496d makes it a crime to buy, receive, conceal, sell, or withhold a stolen vehicle or trailer while knowing it was stolen. The offense can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or felony. A felony conviction can result in a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail, fines of up to $10,000, or both. A misdemeanor conviction can result in up to one year in county jail.

If prosecutors allege multiple stolen vehicles, multiple victims, prior theft convictions, organized theft activity, or additional crimes committed during possession of the vehicle, sentencing exposure can increase significantly.

ALPR Technology Again Demonstrates Its Value

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the arrest is that officers located the SUV because of an Automated License Plate Reader alert.

According to the City of Santa Ana, ALPR cameras automatically compare license plates against law enforcement databases and can immediately notify officers when a stolen vehicle or vehicle associated with a crime is detected. Police officials state that the technology helps identify stolen vehicles, locate suspects, investigate hit-and-run collisions, and solve property crimes.

The Nov. 6 arrest provides a real-world example of exactly the type of case supporters point to when defending the city’s investment in camera technology. Without the automated alert, officers may never have encountered the stolen SUV and stolen trailer.

Some Santa Ana City Council Members Have Questioned the Cameras

The arrest also comes as several Santa Ana elected officials continue debating whether the city should continue operating its ALPR system.

Councilmember Jessie Lopez has publicly called for a review of the city’s contracts with Flock Safety and Motorola and has requested information regarding options to suspend or terminate the program. Public discussions in recent months have included requests for reports examining the effectiveness of the cameras and whether outside agencies have access to ALPR data.

Lopez won the closely contested race for the 68th State Assembly District in this year’s General Election. She will now take her anti-police ideals to Sacramento.

Critics of the technology have raised privacy concerns and questioned data-sharing practices. Supporters argue that incidents such as the Nov. 6 stolen vehicle recovery demonstrate why the cameras are valuable tools for law enforcement. The latest arrest is likely to become part of that ongoing debate as city officials continue evaluating the future of the program.

Auto Theft Remains a Serious Problem in Orange County

Vehicle theft remains one of Orange County’s most persistent property crimes. Orange County crime statistics for 2025 show that 5,026 vehicles were reported stolen countywide, while thousands of additional crimes involved thefts from vehicles. Officials with the Orange County Auto Theft Task Force continue to investigate organized theft rings and repeat offenders operating throughout the region.

Exact city-by-city arrest rankings for stolen vehicle possession are not maintained in a publicly accessible countywide database. However, based on population size, crime volume, vehicle theft activity, and auto-theft enforcement trends, the Orange County cities most commonly associated with vehicle theft arrests include:

Santa Ana Anaheim Irvine Huntington Beach Fullerton

These cities consistently generate substantial vehicle theft investigations due to their size, traffic volume, commercial activity, and concentration of law enforcement resources.

How to Keep Your Vehicle From Being Stolen

Law enforcement agencies routinely recommend several steps that can dramatically reduce the chances of becoming an auto theft victim:

Lock vehicle doors every time you park.

Never leave keys or key fobs inside the vehicle.

Do not leave spare keys hidden in or under the car.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Use steering wheel locks such as The Club.

Install a GPS tracking device such as Apple AirTag, Samsung SmartTag, or a dedicated vehicle tracker.

Activate factory-installed anti-theft systems.

Do not leave firearms, electronics, wallets, or important documents in plain view.

If you own a high-theft model, consider an aftermarket immobilizer system.

Immediately report suspicious activity around parked vehicles.

The Orange County Auto Theft Task Force notes that organized vehicle thieves have become increasingly sophisticated, often relying on technology, false identities, and coordinated crews. Vehicle owners who combine common-sense precautions with visible theft-deterrent devices make themselves far less attractive targets.

The Nov. 6 arrests illustrate both the continuing challenge posed by vehicle theft in Orange County and the role that technology now plays in combating it. While the criminal case against the three suspects will ultimately be decided in court, the incident provided another example of an ALPR alert helping officers recover stolen property and return a vehicle to its owner.

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