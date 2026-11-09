As local reading scores struggle, Santa Ana reopens historic Main Library after $34M transformation

One of Santa Ana’s most important civic landmarks has reopened following a two-year, $34 million renovation that city officials describe as the largest investment in the Santa Ana Main Library since the building first opened in 1960.

City leaders, elected officials, staff members, and residents recently gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the reopening of the historic library, which now features new technology spaces, expanded educational resources, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced community gathering areas while preserving many of the building’s original architectural features.

The 39,790-square-foot modernization project included restoration of the library’s distinctive Italian marble façade, accessibility upgrades, replacement of aging building systems, an expanded local history room, new outdoor reading areas, and a variety of technology-focused educational spaces designed to serve a new generation of library users.

Mayor Valerie Amezcua called the project an investment in education, creativity, and community connection, noting that the renovated facility preserves the library’s historic character while expanding opportunities for residents of all ages. The city described the project as the largest investment in the facility since its opening more than six decades ago.

A Library System With Deep Roots In Santa Ana

Public library service in Santa Ana dates back well before the current Main Library building opened in 1960. Santa Ana’s library history stretches into the late nineteenth century, making it one of Orange County’s oldest public library systems.

For generations, the library has served as more than a place to borrow books. It has functioned as a community gathering place, research center, literacy hub, educational resource, voting information center, internet access point, homework center, and refuge for residents seeking knowledge and opportunity.

The reopening of the Main Library also caps a broader expansion of the city’s library system that has included the opening of the Delhi Branch Library, the Outdoor Library at Jerome Park, and a major renovation of the Newhope Branch Library.

Today, Santa Ana’s libraries serve one of the youngest populations in Orange County and one of the county’s most diverse communities, making access to books, educational programming, and technology particularly important.

What’s New Inside The Main Library?

The renovated facility includes:

Restoration of the historic Italian marble façade

Restoration of the library’s fireplace room

A new children’s learning area

A redesigned teen center

A Maker Lab featuring 3D printers, sewing machines, heat presses, and Cricut equipment

Dedicated STEM learning spaces

Video and audio production rooms

An expanded Santa Ana History Room

Outdoor reading areas and amphitheater seating

New mechanical, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, communications, and security systems

ADA accessibility improvements

A new elevator and upgraded public spaces

The Maker Lab and STEM facilities reflect a growing trend among American public libraries, which increasingly function as community learning centers where visitors can gain hands-on experience with technology, manufacturing tools, design software, and creative arts.

Why Libraries Matter More Than Ever

The reopening comes at a time when educators, employers, and policymakers across California continue to express concerns about student literacy and academic performance following years of learning disruptions and declining test scores.

Libraries remain one of the few institutions that provide free access to books, research materials, educational technology, tutoring resources, internet access, and quiet study space regardless of a family’s income level.

Even critics of public education systems generally agree that strong library systems can play an important role in helping students improve reading comprehension, vocabulary, critical thinking skills, and academic achievement outside the classroom. Children who read regularly tend to perform better academically, and public libraries often provide resources that families may not otherwise be able to afford.

For many Santa Ana families, the local library serves as an extension of the classroom by offering:

Early childhood literacy programs

Homework assistance

Reading clubs

English language learning resources

Workforce development programs

Internet and computer access

Career and job-search assistance

STEM education opportunities

Local history and research collections

In a city where many families face economic challenges and where educational outcomes remain a frequent topic of debate, access to high-quality library services may be more valuable than ever.

A Major Investment In Civic Infrastructure

The renovation was funded through a combination of local, state, and federal funding sources.

According to city officials, the funding package included:

$7.3 million from local funding sources, including city sales tax revenues

$15.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act

$1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding

Nearly $10 million through the California State Library Building Forward Grant program

The project also received recognition from Preserve Orange County for preserving the historic character of the building while modernizing it for future generations.

At a time when many cities struggle to maintain aging infrastructure, Santa Ana’s investment in its Main Library represents a substantial commitment to education, literacy, technology access, and community development. For young students, job seekers, lifelong learners, and families looking for free educational resources, the newly renovated Main Library may prove to be one of the most impactful public investments made in the city in recent years.

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