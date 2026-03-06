Two women stole $5K worth of booze from an Irvine Albertsons

The Irvine Police Department is asking for your help to identify two female suspects.

Recently, they stole over $5,000 worth of liquor from an Albertsons store.

The suspects both appear to be African American women. Both had black tops on. One was wearing gray sweatpants and the other appeared to be in blue jeans.

The IPD released two photos of the suspects. f you recognize them, please contact Detective Sampson at jsampson@cityofirvine.org.

Potential Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

In California, theft of this magnitude is typically prosecuted as a “wobbler,” meaning it can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony based on the suspects’ criminal history and the specific circumstances.

Grand Theft (Penal Code 487): Felony: If charged as a felony, penalties include 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: If charged as a misdemeanor, penalties include up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Organized Retail Theft (Penal Code 490.4): Since the suspects acted “in concert” (together) to steal merchandise for potential resale, they may face this specific charge. Conviction can lead to up to 3 years in prison, significant fines, and potential restraining orders from the merchant.

Commercial Burglary (Penal Code 459): Entering a business with the intent to commit a felony (in this case, grand theft) can be charged as second-degree burglary.



