Anaheim laundromat burglars arrested

On February 20, 2026, at about 3:30 a.m., Anaheim officers responded to a commercial burglary in progress at a laundromat in west Anaheim.

The owner, watching his security cameras from home, called the police and provided a detailed description of the suspects.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already left the scene.

But at 3:30 in the morning, things tend to be quiet, and not many people are walking around.

The officers rolled up on two pedestrians nearby who matched the description perfectly. Both were detained and found to be carrying a large amount of cash.

Although they denied being involved, the officers compared them to the suspects in the security video, and they matched right down to the gloves and hat.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for felony burglary and other charges.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Second-Degree (Commercial) Burglary (PC 459): As a felony, this is punishable by up to three years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000 . This charge is considered a “wobbler,” meaning a prosecutor could theoretically reduce it to a misdemeanor (punishable by up to one year in county jail) depending on the suspects’ criminal history and the value of the cash stolen.

Possession of Burglary Tools (PC 466): Since the suspects were found with matching gloves and a hat—often used to conceal identity or avoid leaving prints—they may face this additional misdemeanor charge. This carries a penalty of up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

Receiving Stolen Property (PC 496): The “large amount of cash” found on the suspects could trigger this charge. If the cash exceeds $950 , it can be charged as a felony, punishable by 16 months to three years in prison.

Sentence Enhancements: If either suspect has prior felony convictions, their sentence could be increased by one year for each prior prison term . Under California’s Three Strikes Law , if a suspect has a prior “strike” (serious or violent felony), their current sentence for a new felony could be doubled .



Like this: Like Loading...

Related