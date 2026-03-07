Three O.C. burglars in a stolen vehicle were arrested and now face meth charges too

On Tuesday, just before noon, Orange County Sheriff FLOCK cameras alerted deputies to a stolen vehicle connected to a burglary in the city of Irvine according to San Clemente Police Services.

Deputies quickly responded and, with assistance from the OCSD helicopter Duke, they located the vehicle at a storage facility on Calle Amanecer.

Deputies detained three subjects and interrupted a commercial burglary in progress.

The investigation uncovered burglary tools, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and stolen property.

One female and two males were arrested and booked on multiple misdemeanor and felony charges.

About Flock Cameras

A Flock camera is a high-tech Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) used by law enforcement and private groups to track vehicles in real-time. Unlike standard traffic cameras that issue speeding tickets, these devices are designed for surveillance and criminal investigation.

How They Work

Flock cameras use artificial intelligence and machine learning to capture what the company calls a “Vehicle Fingerprint”. Even if a license plate is missing or covered, the system can identify a vehicle based on:

Physical Characteristics : Make, model, and color.

: Make, model, and color. Unique Details : Bumper stickers, roof racks, dents, or even specific types of tires.

: Bumper stickers, roof racks, dents, or even specific types of tires. Searchable Database: Captured images are uploaded to a cloud-based network where police can search for specific cars across thousands of jurisdictions for up to 30 days without a warrant.

Key Law Enforcement Uses

Police departments use the Flock Safety Platform to receive instant alerts for:

Stolen Vehicles : Alerts are sent when a car on a “Hot List” passes a camera.

: Alerts are sent when a car on a “Hot List” passes a camera. Missing Persons : Identifying vehicles linked to AMBER or Silver Alerts .

: Identifying vehicles linked to or . Active Investigations : Tracing the movements of a suspect’s vehicle after a crime like a robbery or burglary.

: Tracing the movements of a suspect’s vehicle after a crime like a robbery or burglary. Inter-Agency Sharing: Small departments can access a nationwide database to track criminals moving between cities or states.

Potential Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Commercial Burglary (2nd Degree Burglary) Felony: Up to 3 years in county jail or state prison. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Possession of Stolen Property Felony: Up to 3 years in jail/prison and a $10,000 fine (typically if the value exceeds $950). Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Possession of Burglary Tools Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Methamphetamine & Drug Paraphernalia Meth Possession: Usually a misdemeanor carrying up to 1 year in jail. Paraphernalia: A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.



Key Sentencing Factors

Stolen Vehicle: Possession of a stolen vehicle often carries independent felony penalties beyond standard receipt of stolen property.

Possession of a stolen vehicle often carries independent felony penalties beyond standard receipt of stolen property. Aggravating Factors: In Orange County, prosecutors often seek harsher sentencing for organized retail or commercial theft crews.

In Orange County, prosecutors often seek harsher sentencing for organized retail or commercial theft crews. Proposition 36 (2024): This new measure may allow for increased penalties or “treatment-mandated felonies” for repeat drug or theft offenders who would have previously faced only misdemeanors.

