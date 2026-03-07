A wanted suspect was arrested again in Anaheim on drug charges

In March, a police officer working at Anaheim’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) was monitoring cameras along Beach Blvd when they observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

At the time, no police officers were immediately available to respond. However, the RTCC officer was able to identify the driver involved as an Anaheim resident with an active warrant.

About a week later, that officer was working patrol and located the same vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, the officer located baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the driver’s possession.

The driver was arrested for drug sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the warrant.

Potential Penalties FAced by the Suspect

Drug Sales (Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale): Charge: Generally prosecuted under Health and Safety Code 11378 . Classification: This is a felony offense in California. Sentence: If convicted, the suspect typically faces 16 months, two years, or three years in county jail. Fine: A fine of up to $10,000 may be imposed. Note: Those convicted of possession with intent to sell are generally ineligible for drug diversion programs .

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia: Charge: Prosecuted under Health and Safety Code 11364 . Classification: This is a misdemeanor . Sentence: Possible penalties include up to six months (180 days) in county jail. Fine: A fine of up to $1,000 may be assessed. Alternative: The court may offer drug counseling , community service, or probation.

Active Warrant: The specific penalty for the warrant depends on the underlying charge for which it was issued (e.g., failure to appear, a prior felony, or a misdemeanor). The suspect may face additional jail time or fines specifically related to the original offense cited in the Anaheim resident’s warrant.



Aggravating Factors & Enhancements

Sentencing can be increased by enhancements, such as:

Location: If sales occurred within 1,000 feet of a school , drug treatment facility, or homeless shelter.

If sales occurred within , drug treatment facility, or homeless shelter. Prior Record: Previous convictions for violent crimes or serious felonies can lead to significantly longer prison terms.

Previous convictions for violent crimes or serious felonies can lead to significantly longer prison terms. Quantity: Possession of more than one kilogram of methamphetamine can trigger an additional 3 to 15 years in prison.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related