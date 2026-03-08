An armed man was arrested after falling asleep in his car at a Santa Ana ARCO gas station

Patrol officers were flagged down about a man sleeping in a vehicle and blocking a gas pump at the ARCO gas station located at 1727 E. Dyer Road, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

When the officers contacted the man, he consented to a search of the vehicle.

The officers located a loaded firearm, a large quantity of narcotics, and items consistent with narcotics sales.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail for felony firearm and narcotics offenses.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details provided and current California law, the suspect arrested at the ARCO gas station on Dyer Road on March 6, 2026, faces several severe felony penalties for the simultaneous possession of a loaded firearm and narcotics intended for sale.

1. Possession of a Controlled Substance While Armed

Under Health and Safety Code § 11370.1, it is a felony to possess a usable amount of a controlled substance (such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, or fentanyl) while being armed with a loaded and operable firearm.

Imprisonment: 2, 3, or 4 years in California State Prison.

2, 3, or 4 years in California State Prison. Fines: Up to $10,000.

Up to $10,000. Diversion Ineligibility: Conviction under this statute makes the suspect ineligible for drug diversion programs (like Prop 36), meaning they cannot choose treatment over incarceration.

2. Possession of Narcotics for Sale

The “large quantity of narcotics” and “items consistent with narcotics sales” (such as scales, baggies, or large amounts of cash) typically trigger charges under Health and Safety Code § 11351 (for narcotics like cocaine/heroin) or § 11378 (for methamphetamine).

Imprisonment: 2, 3, or 4 years in county jail.

2, 3, or 4 years in county jail. Fines: Up to $20,000.

Up to $20,000. Weight Enhancements: If the “large quantity” exceeds specific thresholds (e.g., 1 kilogram), additional prison terms ranging from 3 to 25 years can be added consecutively.

3. Additional Consequences

Firearm Prohibition: A felony conviction results in a lifetime ban from owning or possessing any firearm in California.

A felony conviction results in a from owning or possessing any firearm in California. Felony Probation: If granted probation instead of the maximum prison term, the suspect would likely serve up to one year in county jail and remain under strict court supervision for 3 to 5 years.

If granted probation instead of the maximum prison term, the suspect would likely serve up to one year in county jail and remain under strict court supervision for 3 to 5 years. Immigration Status: For non-citizens, these specific “trafficking-related” offenses are often considered “aggravated felonies,” which typically lead to mandatory deportation and permanent inadmissibility to the U.S.

