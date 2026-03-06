Anaheim man arrested after trying to kidnap and assault a mother and her daughter

Yesterday afternoon, a serious incident on Lincoln Avenue ended with a quick arrest thanks to the fast actions of the victims and the swift, coordinated response of police officers, investigators, and the Anaheim Police Real Time Crime Center.

Around noon, a mother and her 15-year-old daughter were walking near Lincoln Ave and N. East St when a man jumped out from nearby bushes and tried to pull them off the sidewalk while threatening to sexually assault them. The two fought back, broke free, and immediately called police, giving officers a detailed description of the suspect.

Anaheim Police immediately launched a coordinated response involving patrol officers, detectives, and the Real Time Crime Center. Using the information provided by the victims and investigative tools, officers identified the suspect as 59-year-old Jose Gudino.

Less than two hours later, investigators located Gudino and took him into custody without incident. He was booked on charges including kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

While no one ever want incidents like this to happen in their city, the Anaheim Police remain focused on responding quickly, using every available resource, and holding offenders accountable. The fast response from between patrol officers, detectives, and the APD’s Real Time Crime Center helped remove a dangerous suspect from the community.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the Anaheim Police Department’s booking on March 4, 2026, 59-year-old Jose Gudino faces multiple felony charges for the attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

Under the California Penal Code, he could face the following penalties if convicted:

Kidnapping (PC 207): Simple Kidnapping: Standard sentences of 3, 5, or 8 years in state prison. Aggravated Factors: If the movement was to facilitate the sexual assault, it may be charged as aggravated kidnapping, which carries a sentence of life with the possibility of parole . Three Strikes Law: Kidnapping is a “strike” offense, which can double future felony sentences or lead to 25 years to life for a third strike.

Attempted Sexual Assault (PC 664/261): Prison Sentence: Typically punishable by half the term of a completed crime. Completed rape carries 3, 6, or 8 years; therefore, an attempt generally carries 1.5 to 4 years in state prison. Registration: Mandatory lifetime registration as a sex offender under PC 290. Fines: Potential fines of up to $5,000 for the attempt (half of the $10,000 maximum for a completed crime).



