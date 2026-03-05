O.C. DJ arrested for allegedly assaulting an unconscious teen

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A local DJ who performs at children’s parties has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl while she was unconscious and possession of hundreds of images of child pornography. Authorities are asking for anyone with information about additional potential victims to contact the Los Alamitos Police Department.

Glenn Canyon Childers, 32, of Los Alamitos, has been charged with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person, one felony count of rape by use of drugs, one felony count of possession of child pornography, and seven misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. He faces a maximum sentence of eight years and eight months in state prison and one year in the Orange County Jail if convicted on all counts.

On August 31, 2025, Los Alamitos police received a report of an underage girl who had been given illicit drugs and then sexually assaulted. Childers was identified as a suspect in the sexual assault as well as being in possession of child pornography.

On February 24, 2026, Los Alamitos police arrested Childers at his Los Alamitos home and booked him into the Orange County Jail. He was released from custody after posting $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 26, 2026, in Department W12 at the Stephen K. Tamura West Justice Center in Westminster.

“The trauma endured by victims of sexual assault is a sentence that they can never escape,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Crimes of sexual violence will never be tolerated and we as a society must send a strong message that no child is a sexual object, and those individuals who prey on children for their own sexual gratification will be identified, they will be arrested, and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Los Alamitos Police Chief Michael Claborn. “I am incredibly proud of the diligent work our detectives have done to move this case forward. We urge anyone who may have been impacted to come forward — your voice matters, and you will be heard and supported.”

Anyone who has additional information about additional potential victims is asked to contact Los Alamitos Police Detective Smith at 562-431-2255 ext. 490 or by email at ssmith@cityoflosalamitos.org

Deputy District Attorney Carly Kray of the Sexual Assault Unit is prosecuting this case.

