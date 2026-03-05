A police drone helped to nab a shoplifter in coastal Orange County

Fri. Mar 6th, 2026
Yesterday, police officers responded to a call from a local business reporting a shoplifting that had just occurred, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

THhe HBPD’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) was first on scene and quickly located the suspect hiding in a nearby neighborhood.

The drone operator guided responding officers directly to the suspect, who was taken into custody. During the arrest, officers also located suspected narcotics in the suspect’s possession. A records check revealed prior narcotics-related convictions, leading to additional charges.

This case highlights the power of strong partnerships between our business community and HBPD, allowing for rapid communication, coordinated teamwork, and real-time results.

We’re proud to work alongside our local businesses to help protect employees, customers, and the community.

Potential Criminal Penalties

  • Shoplifting (Penal Code 459.5)
    • Standard Misdemeanor: Typically carries up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
    • Felony Elevation: Under Proposition 36, if the suspect has two or more prior theft-related convictions, the charge can be elevated to a felony punishable by 16 months to 3 years in county jail or state prison.
  • Narcotics Possession (Health and Safety Code)
    • Misdemeanor Possession: For personal use, this generally results in up to 1 year in county jail.
    • Enhanced Penalties for Priors: Because the HBPD confirmed the suspect has prior narcotics-related convictions, they may face a “treatment-mandated felony” or increased jail time. Under Proposition 36, possession of hard drugs (like fentanyl, heroin, or methamphetamine) with two prior drug convictions can lead to up to 3 years in prison.
  • Additional Legal Consequences
    • Summary Probation: Often 1 to 2 years for misdemeanor offenses.
    • Restitution: The suspect may be required to pay the business for any stolen or damaged merchandise.
    • Civil Liability: Businesses in California can also pursue civil damages (typically up to $500) regardless of the criminal case outcome.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

