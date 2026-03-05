A police drone helped to nab a shoplifter in coastal Orange County

Yesterday, police officers responded to a call from a local business reporting a shoplifting that had just occurred, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

THhe HBPD’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) was first on scene and quickly located the suspect hiding in a nearby neighborhood.

The drone operator guided responding officers directly to the suspect, who was taken into custody. During the arrest, officers also located suspected narcotics in the suspect’s possession. A records check revealed prior narcotics-related convictions, leading to additional charges.

This case highlights the power of strong partnerships between our business community and HBPD, allowing for rapid communication, coordinated teamwork, and real-time results.

We’re proud to work alongside our local businesses to help protect employees, customers, and the community.

Potential Criminal Penalties

Shoplifting (Penal Code 459.5) Standard Misdemeanor : Typically carries up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000 . Felony Elevation : Under Proposition 36 , if the suspect has two or more prior theft-related convictions, the charge can be elevated to a felony punishable by 16 months to 3 years in county jail or state prison.

Narcotics Possession (Health and Safety Code) Misdemeanor Possession : For personal use, this generally results in up to 1 year in county jail . Enhanced Penalties for Priors : Because the HBPD confirmed the suspect has prior narcotics-related convictions , they may face a “treatment-mandated felony” or increased jail time. Under Proposition 36, possession of hard drugs (like fentanyl, heroin, or methamphetamine) with two prior drug convictions can lead to up to 3 years in prison .

Additional Legal Consequences Summary Probation : Often 1 to 2 years for misdemeanor offenses. Restitution : The suspect may be required to pay the business for any stolen or damaged merchandise. Civil Liability : Businesses in California can also pursue civil damages (typically up to $500) regardless of the criminal case outcome.



