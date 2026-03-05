Fri. Mar 6th, 2026
Anaheim Crime Gangs Guns

Four gangbangers were arrested after a shooting at a baby shower in Anaheim

By Art Pedroza

Mar 5, 2026

ANAHEIM, CA – What was supposed to be a celebratory Saturday evening turned into a scene of chaos and gunfire when four alleged gang members opened fire on a baby shower, injuring four people. On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the Anaheim Police Department announced that all four suspects—one adult and three juveniles—are now in custody.

The Incident

Around 7:15 p.m. on February 28, officers rushed to the 2000 block of South Sprague Lane following reports of multiple gunshots. Investigators determined that four gang members arrived at a courtyard where a baby shower was in progress and confronted rival gang members in attendance.

The suspects, armed with two handguns and an AR-style firearm, opened fire into the crowd. The attack left three juvenile gang members and one adult bystander injured. The minors were hospitalized in stable condition, while the adult was treated at the scene.

The Investigation and Arrests

Through swift work by the APD Gang Unit, detectives identified 18-year-old 

Zine Jassim of Anaheim and three juvenile accomplices as the shooters.

  • Whittier, March 1: Two suspects were apprehended; police recovered an AR-style rifle and a handgun.
  • Santa Ana, March 2: The final two suspects were taken into custody.

“I am proud of the swift and professional response demonstrated by our team,” said Chief Manny Cid. “Those who threaten the safety of our community will be held accountable”.

Legal Penalties & Sentencing Enhancements

Under California law, the charges against the suspects carry extremely severe penalties, especially due to the use of high-capacity firearms and gang involvement.

Charge/EnhancementPotential Penalty Under CA Penal Code
Attempted MurderUp to 9 years for second-degree or Life with parole for first-degree (premeditated).
“10-20-Life” LawAn additional 20 years for intentionally discharging a firearm, or 25 years to life if the shooting caused great bodily injury.
Gang EnhancementAn additional 10 years for a violent felony committed for the benefit of a street gang.
Shooting at Inhabited DwellingUp to 7 years for the underlying felony, plus enhancements if victims were struck.

Total Exposure: Because enhancements for gang activity and firearm discharge typically run consecutively (one after the other), the adult suspect could face 30 years to life in state prison if convicted on all counts. The juveniles face similar charges but may be subject to different sentencing guidelines depending on whether they are tried as adults.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

