A Santa Ana teen was fatally shot in Garden Grove

On Tuesday, 3/3/2026 at approximately 7:56 p.m., police officers were sent to the 12500 block of Sandalwood Lane in regards to a shooting that just occurred, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located one male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

The victim, Eduardo Achotla, 16, of Santa Ana was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Eduardo Achotla

During the investigation, officers learned a second juvenile victim was also hit by gunfire and is in stable condition.

GGPD Detectives are working with the GGPD Gang Suppression Unit on this investigation. We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Rogers at 714-741-5413.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Since police are investigating this as a suspected gang-related shooting, a suspect would likely face several severe charges and sentencing enhancements under California law:

Potential Primary Charges

First-Degree Murder (PC 187): For the death of Eduardo Achotla. This typically carries a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

For the death of Eduardo Achotla. This typically carries a sentence of in state prison. Attempted Murder (PC 664/187): For the wounding of the 17-year-old survivor. This can carry a sentence of life with the possibility of parole.

Potential Sentencing Enhancements

Because the incident is described as gang-related and involved a firearm, a suspect could face “consecutive” time (added on top of the base sentence):

Gang Enhancement (PC 186.22): If proven to be for the benefit of a criminal street gang, this can add 15 years to life .

If proven to be for the benefit of a criminal street gang, this can add . Firearm Enhancement (PC 12022.53 – “10-20-Life”): 20 years for intentionally discharging a firearm. 25 years to life if the gunfire causes death or great bodily injury.



