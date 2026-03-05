The SAPD will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on March 6

On Friday, March 6, 2026, the Santa Ana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI)/driver’s license checkpoint. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. and conclude at 1:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the City of Santa Ana.

DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving related crashes. The primary purpose of a DUI checkpoint is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

The Santa Ana Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Penalties for First-Time DUI (2026)

A first-time DUI in California is typically a misdemeanor with substantial financial and legal consequences:

Total Financial Cost : The Santa Ana Police Department estimates average fines and penalties at $13,500 . Comprehensive estimates including insurance hikes and legal fees can reach $16,000–$20,000 .

: The Santa Ana Police Department estimates average fines and penalties at . Comprehensive estimates including insurance hikes and legal fees can reach . Fines & Court Fees : Base fines range from $390 to $1,000, but mandatory penalty assessments and court costs often push the total to $1,500–$3,600 .

: Base fines range from $390 to $1,000, but mandatory penalty assessments and court costs often push the total to . License Suspension : DMV Administrative Action : An immediate 4-month suspension if you fail or refuse a chemical test. You have only 10 days from the arrest to request a hearing to challenge this. Court Conviction : Triggers a 6-month suspension .

: Mandatory IID : As of 2026, California requires all DUI offenders to install an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for at least 6 months to maintain driving privileges.

: As of 2026, California requires all DUI offenders to install an for at least to maintain driving privileges. DUI Education : Mandatory enrollment in a 3-month (30-hour) or 9-month program, depending on blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

: Mandatory enrollment in a 3-month (30-hour) or 9-month program, depending on blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Jail/Probation: Up to 6 months in county jail is possible, though most first-time offenders receive 3 to 5 years of informal probation instead.

Impact on Jobs

A DUI conviction can be a “career-ending” event depending on your profession:

Commercial Drivers (CDL) : A first DUI results in a 1-year suspension of the CDL, even if the offense occurred in a personal vehicle. A second offense can lead to a lifetime ban .

: A first DUI results in a of the CDL, even if the offense occurred in a personal vehicle. A second offense can lead to a . Professional Licenses : Healthcare workers (nurses, doctors), teachers, lawyers, and pilots must report convictions to their respective licensing boards (e.g., Board of Registered Nursing), which may lead to license suspension or revocation.

: Healthcare workers (nurses, doctors), teachers, lawyers, and pilots must report convictions to their respective licensing boards (e.g., Board of Registered Nursing), which may lead to license suspension or revocation. At-Will Employment : Since California is an “at-will” state, employers can terminate employees for a DUI arrest or conviction, especially if the job requires driving or operating machinery.

: Since California is an “at-will” state, employers can terminate employees for a DUI arrest or conviction, especially if the job requires driving or operating machinery. Background Checks: Convictions stay on your criminal record permanently (unless expunged) and appear on background checks for 10 years, potentially disqualifying you from future roles involving trust or driving.

Impact on Insurance

The “silent killer” of a DUI is the massive long-term increase in insurance premiums:

Rate Hikes : On average, a DUI in California increases annual premiums by 164%–186% .

: On average, a DUI in California increases annual premiums by . Annual Cost : A typical $1,700 annual premium can jump to $4,000–$7,700 .

: A typical $1,700 annual premium can jump to . Duration : These elevated rates generally persist for 3 to 10 years .

: These elevated rates generally persist for . SR-22 Requirement : You will be required to file an SR-22 form (proof of high-risk insurance) for 3 years to reinstate or maintain your license.

: You will be required to file an (proof of high-risk insurance) for to reinstate or maintain your license. Discounts: You will immediately lose any “Good Driver” discounts, which by law cannot be reinstated for 10 years following a DUI conviction

Like this: Like Loading...

Related