DUI Checkpoint set for March 20 in north Orange County

The Buena Park Police Department has announced it will conduct a DUI checkpoint on March 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.. While the specific location remains undisclosed, the department noted that locations are chosen based on data from previous impaired-driving crashes.

This enforcement effort, funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, aims to improve road safety by removing impaired drivers—whether they are under the influence of alcohol, prescription medications, or marijuana—from the streets.

The True Cost: Legal & Financial Penalties

Drivers caught at this checkpoint face life-altering consequences. While a first-time DUI is typically a misdemeanor in California, the “average” cost of $13,500 cited by police often only accounts for immediate fines and basic fees. In reality, the total financial impact can reach $16,000 to $20,000 or more by the time all variables are tallied.

1. Legal and Court Penalties

For a first-time conviction in 2026, you can expect:

Fines & Assessments: Base fines start at $390 but escalate to $1,800–$2,500 once state and county penalty assessments are added.

Jail Time: Legally, a first offense carries up to 6 months in county jail, though judges often grant probation instead for cases without aggravating factors.

Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years of informal probation.

DUI School: Mandatory completion of a 3-to-9-month alcohol/drug education program.

License Suspension: An immediate 6-month suspension is common, though you may be able to drive with an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) installed for six months.

2. Employment Impact

A DUI conviction creates a permanent criminal record unless successfully expunged, which can severely hinder your career.

Job Loss: Many employment contracts allow for immediate termination upon a DUI conviction, especially for roles involving driving or those with “morality clauses”.

Many employment contracts allow for immediate termination upon a DUI conviction, especially for roles involving driving or those with “morality clauses”. Professional Licenses: Doctors, nurses, lawyers, and teachers may face disciplinary action or suspension of their professional certifications.

Doctors, nurses, lawyers, and teachers may face disciplinary action or suspension of their professional certifications. Commercial Drivers (CDL): A first-time DUI results in a one-year CDL suspension. A second offense triggers a lifelong ban, effectively ending a driving career.

3. Insurance Explosion

The most significant long-term cost is often your auto insurance. After a DUI, you are labeled a “high-risk” driver.

Premium Hikes: In California, premiums typically increase by 176% to 186% after a conviction. For example, a standard $1,783 annual premium could jump to over $5,000 per year .

Loss of Discounts: You will lose your "Good Driver" discount for 10 years .

SR-22 Requirement: You must file an SR-22 form (proof of financial responsibility) with the DMV for at least three years to maintain driving privileges.

