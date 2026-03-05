Suspect wanted for multiple incidents of lewd conduct at Santa Ana Ross Dress for Less Store

On December 28, 2025, a male suspect entered Ross Dress for Less located at 3321 S. Bristol Street and approached two separate female victims, according to the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD).

The suspect followed the victims through the aisles and m*sturbated in front of them. After the victims reported the incidents to employees, the suspect was escorted out of the store, and police were called.

The SAPD released a photo of the suspect. He is either Hispanic or Asian and is 6′ tall. He is in his mid-20’s and has black hair. He was wearing black and white checkered pajama bottoms and a black sweater.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Corporal D. Gray at (714) 245-8381 or DGray@santa-ana.org.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

In California, a suspect matching the description of the December 28, 2025, incident in Santa Ana could face several criminal charges under the California Penal Code, with penalties ranging from fines to mandatory s*x offender registration.

Potential Charges and Penalties

Indecent Exposure (PC 314): This is the primary charge for willfully exposing g*nitals in public for s*xual gratification or to offend others. First-time Offense: Typically a misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Aggravating Factors: If the suspect has a prior conviction for indecent exposure or lewd acts with a minor, the charge can be elevated to a felony , carrying 16 months to 3 years in state prison. S*x Offender Registration: A conviction under PC 314 requires mandatory registration as a s*x offender under PC 290 for a minimum of 10 years, and potentially for life.

This is the primary charge for willfully exposing g*nitals in public for s*xual gratification or to offend others. Lewd Conduct in Public (PC 647(a)): This charge applies specifically to touching oneself or another person’s private parts for s*xual gratification in a public place. Penalties: A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in county jail and a $1,000 fine. Unlike indecent exposure, a conviction for lewd conduct does not always require s*x offender registration.

This charge applies specifically to touching oneself or another person’s private parts for s*xual gratification in a public place. S*xual Battery (PC 243.4): If the suspect touched the victims against their will for s*xual arousal, he could be charged with s*xual battery. Penalties for misdemeanor s*xual battery include up to one year in county jail.

