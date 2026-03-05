Bubblefest is back at Discovery Cube OC starting on March 14 

Southern California’s favorite Spring Break tradition is back and bigger than ever! Starting Saturday, March 14, Discovery Cube Orange County transforms into a sudsy wonderland for the annual Bubblefest.

This isn’t just a festival; it’s a milestone year. For the first time, the event features an extended residency, meaning your family has even more opportunities to experience the “un-bubble-lievable” science of soap and water.

The Main Event: Mega Bubblefest Laser Show

Prepare to be dazzled by the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show. This 40-minute spectacular is a high-energy fusion of world-class bubble artistry, cutting-edge lasers, and pulse-pounding music. It’s a sensory experience that proves science is anything but boring!

Hands-On Science at the Bubble Zone

From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, head to the Bubble Zone to dive into the physics of suds. Discover the secrets behind why bubbles float, why they shimmer with iridescent colors, and how they swirl. It’s an immersive playground where kids (and kids at heart) can explore the artistry and engineering of every bubble.

Plan Your Visit

Dates: March 14 – April 12 (Select dates: Fridays – Mondays ONLY )

Location: 2500 N Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Who: Bubblers of all ages!

Bubblers of all ages! Admission: Bubblefest is an additional cost and includes both the Laser Show and unlimited access to the Bubble Zone festival.

The Creators: The Yang Family

Bubblefest was created and is headlined by the world-renowned Yang family, who have held multiple Guinness World Records for their bubble feats.

Fan Yang : The patriarch and a legendary bubble master who initiated the show at Discovery Cube in 1996.

: The patriarch and a legendary bubble master who initiated the show at Discovery Cube in 1996. Deni Yang : Fan’s son, who began performing at age 3 and has been the lead artist at Discovery Cube for over a decade.

: Fan’s son, who began performing at age 3 and has been the lead artist at Discovery Cube for over a decade. Melody Yang: Fan’s daughter and a world-famous bubble artist who also performs the Mega Bubblefest Laser Show and hosts meet-and-greets during special events.

Key Attractions & Features

Admission typically includes a seat for the laser show and full-day access to the Bubble Zone Festival.

Mega Bubblefest Laser Show : A spectacular stage performance using over 40 gallons of bubble solution per show.

: A spectacular stage performance using over 40 gallons of bubble solution per show. The Bubble Zone : An interactive area with hands-on activities such as: Bubble Lab : Where visitors learn the science behind surface tension and hexagonal bubbles. Water Spheres : Large inflatable bubbles that allow guests to “walk on water”. Bubble Drums & Walls : Interactive stations for creating giant bubbles and bubble art.

: An interactive area with hands-on activities such as:

