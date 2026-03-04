Wed. Mar 4th, 2026
Water main break snarls traffic at S. Baker and W. Segerstrom in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 4, 2026

A water main break has occurred near S. Baker Street and W. Segerstrom Avenue, according to the City of Santa Ana.

Crews are responding, and motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area if possible.

Expect traffic delays and possible temporary water service interruptions nearby.

In Santa Ana, water main breaks are a regular part of maintaining aging infrastructure, occurring approximately once every two minutes across the United States. While specific daily counts for Santa Ana are not public, the city manages a vast network that includes over 480 miles of water mains, and breaks are common enough that the city has established rapid response protocols. 

Common Triggers in Santa Ana

These incidents often happen due to:

  • Aging Infrastructure: Many pipes in the city’s system are decades old and can fail due to natural corrosion over time.
  • Ground Shifting: Drastic changes in weather—such as the transition from extreme drought to heavy rainfall—cause the soil to expand and contract, putting stress on buried pipes.
  • Pressure Fluctuations: Routine system operations or peak water use periods can cause sudden pressure spikes that burst weakened pipe sections. 

Local Response & Impact

  • Repair Timeline: Crews can typically resolve a standard break in a few hours, though complex repairs near major intersections like Baker and Segerstrom can take longer due to traffic management.
  • Traffic & Service: Residents should expect temporary lane closures and localized water pressure drops during these events.
  • Reporting: The city encourages residents to report suspected breaks immediately via the mySantaAna app or the water hotline at (714) 647-3500.

By Art Pedroza

