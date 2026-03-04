O.C. Superior Court Judge receives American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Award

Santa Ana, CA –The Southern California Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial

Lawyers selected Orange County Superior Court Judge Eric J. Wersching to be its 2025 Judge

of the Year. This award follows the Orange County Bar Association honoring Judge Wersching

as its family law judicial officer of the year in 2023.

“Judge Wersching has earned that recognition through the way he runs a courtroom:

prepared, fair, thoughtful, and focused on getting difficult matters to the right place, with dignity

for the families involved and professionalism for the lawyers appearing before him,” the American

Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers noted.

“We are very proud of Judge Eric Wersching. This award focuses attention on the hard

work of our Court’s Family Law panel to provide fair and equitable access to justice for all Orange

County residents,” said Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Sheila F. Hanson.

Appointed to the bench in 2021, Judge Wersching is currently the Supervising Judge of

the Orange County Superior Court family law division. In this capacity he presides over a general

family law calendar and supervises 16 judges and 4 court commissioners.

In addition to his work on the bench, Judge Wersching is actively involved in the legal

community at large. He is a Board Member of the William P. Gray Inn of Court and has lectured

extensively on such topics as evidence, breach of fiduciary duty, and insurance.

In 2024, California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero appointed him to serve on the state’s

Judicial Council Facilities Advisory Committee, a committee that one year later he was

appointed to vice-chair. Judge Wersching is also a member of numerous Orange County

Superior Court committees, including the Finance, Security and Grand Jury Selection

Committees.

Judge Wersching graduated Order of the Coif with high honors from UC Law San

Francisco (formerly UC Hastings). He earned his undergraduate degree Phi Beta Kappa with

high honors from UCLA.

After law school, Judge Wersching clerked for Judge Melvin T. Brunetti of the Ninth

Circuit Court of Appeals. He then joined a litigation firm in Irvine, California before co-founding

Ross & Wersching LLP.

