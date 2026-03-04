O.C. Superior Court Judge receives American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers Award

Santa Ana, CA –The Southern California Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial
Lawyers selected Orange County Superior Court Judge Eric J. Wersching to be its 2025 Judge
of the Year. This award follows the Orange County Bar Association honoring Judge Wersching
as its family law judicial officer of the year in 2023.
“Judge Wersching has earned that recognition through the way he runs a courtroom:
prepared, fair, thoughtful, and focused on getting difficult matters to the right place, with dignity
for the families involved and professionalism for the lawyers appearing before him,” the American
Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers noted.
“We are very proud of Judge Eric Wersching. This award focuses attention on the hard
work of our Court’s Family Law panel to provide fair and equitable access to justice for all Orange
County residents,” said Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Sheila F. Hanson.
Appointed to the bench in 2021, Judge Wersching is currently the Supervising Judge of
the Orange County Superior Court family law division. In this capacity he presides over a general
family law calendar and supervises 16 judges and 4 court commissioners.
In addition to his work on the bench, Judge Wersching is actively involved in the legal
community at large. He is a Board Member of the William P. Gray Inn of Court and has lectured
extensively on such topics as evidence, breach of fiduciary duty, and insurance.
In 2024, California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero appointed him to serve on the state’s
Judicial Council Facilities Advisory Committee, a committee that one year later he was
appointed to vice-chair. Judge Wersching is also a member of numerous Orange County
Superior Court committees, including the Finance, Security and Grand Jury Selection
Committees.
Judge Wersching graduated Order of the Coif with high honors from UC Law San
Francisco (formerly UC Hastings). He earned his undergraduate degree Phi Beta Kappa with
high honors from UCLA.
After law school, Judge Wersching clerked for Judge Melvin T. Brunetti of the Ninth
Circuit Court of Appeals. He then joined a litigation firm in Irvine, California before co-founding
Ross & Wersching LLP.