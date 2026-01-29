Two Democrats are battling for Ward Six of the Santa Ana City Council

The battle to replace David Penaloza in Ward Six of the Santa Ana City Council now features two Democrats – Giovanni Chavez and Isuri Ramos.
Both Chavez and Ramos are registered Democrats but they each represent a different faction of their party.
Chavez has the support of Penaloza, which likely means that he supports law enforcement. Ramos, on the other hand, has the support of anti-police Santa Ana City Council Member Jessie Lopez. She also works for Chispa, an organization that is a prominent advocate for police reform, accountability, and the reduction of police union influence in Orange County. In other words they are anti-police.
Ramos does not yet have a campaign website but she is actively participating in candidate interviews for the upcoming election, including a primary endorsement interview with the California Working Families Party that took place on January 26, 2026.
A Santa Ana resident who served with Ramos on the Santa Ana Planning Commission described her as a “communist.”
So far it seems there are no Republicans in the race for Ward 6. While progressives are excited about Ramos she faces an uphill battle against Chavez.