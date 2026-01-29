Two Democrats are battling for Ward Six of the Santa Ana City Council

The battle to replace David Penaloza in Ward Six of the Santa Ana City Council now features two Democrats – Giovanni Chavez and Isuri Ramos.

Both Chavez and Ramos are registered Democrats but they each represent a different faction of their party.

Chavez has the support of Penaloza, which likely means that he supports law enforcement. Ramos, on the other hand, has the support of anti-police Santa Ana City Council Member Jessie Lopez. She also works for Chispa, an organization that is a prominent advocate for police reform, accountability, and the reduction of police union influence in Orange County. In other words they are anti-police.

Ramos does not yet have a campaign website but she is actively participating in candidate interviews for the upcoming election, including a primary endorsement interview with the California Working Families Party that took place on January 26, 2026.

A Santa Ana resident who served with Ramos on the Santa Ana Planning Commission described her as a “communist.”

While Ramos is going after left-wing endorsements Chavez has landed a ton of endorsements including:

Federal & State Leaders

U.S. Congressmember Robert Garcia

U.S. Congressmember Derek Tran

U.S. Congressmember Gil Cisneros

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma

Senator Josh Newman (Ret.)

Senator Joe Dunn (Ret.)

Assembly Majority Whip Mark Gonzalez

Assemblymember Avelino Valencia

Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris

Assemblymember Jessica Caloza

Assemblymember Juan Carrillo

Assemblymember Blanca Pacheco

Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens

Assemblymember Nick Schultz

Assemblymember José Luis Solache, Jr.

Organizations

California Young Democrats

Youth Save Democracy

Roofers Local 220

International Union of Painters & Allied Trades (IUPAT) District Council 36

Avance Democratic Club of Orange County

Coalition PAC

College Democrats at UC Irvine

Local Leaders

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua

Santa Ana Councilmember David Penaloza

Buena Park Mayor Connor Traut

Buena Park Vice Mayor Lamiya Hoque

Buena Park Councilmember Carlos Franco

San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan (Ret.)

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr (Ret.)

Walnut Mayor Andrew Rodriguez (Ret.)

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs (Ret.)

Mill Valley Mayor Max Perrey

Hercules Vice Mayor Alexander Walker-Griffin

Anaheim Councilmember Natalie Rubalcava

Garden Grove Councilmember Ariana Arestegui

Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem Kim Nguyen Penaloza (Ret.)

Costa Mesa Councilmember Manuel Chavez

Irvine Councilmember William Go

Irvine Councilmember Melinda Liu

Laguna Niguel Councilmember Stephanie Oddo

La Palma Councilmember Janet Keo Conklin

BART Director Victor Flores

Rancho Santiago Community College District Trustee Zeke Hernandez

Santa Ana Unified School District Board Member John Palacio (Ret.)

Centralia School Board Member Jerry Flores

Fullerton School District Board President Aaruni Thakur (Ret.)

Anaheim Elementary School District Trustee Ryan Ruelas

South Orange County Community College District Trustee Ryan Dack

Midway City Sanitary District Director Sergio Contreras

Santa Ana Community Development Commissioner Ana Laura Padilla

Santa Ana ETAC Commissioner Mario Alvarado

Santa Ana Parks and Recreation Commissioner Alejandra Rodriguez

So far it seems there are no Republicans in the race for Ward 6. While progressives are excited about Ramos she faces an uphill battle against Chavez.

