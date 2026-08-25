Tustin officers kill armed suspect, find deceased woman

Tustin Police are investigating a deadly domestic‑violence incident that escalated into an officer‑involved shooting Monday afternoon at the Briarwood Apartments on Walnut Avenue.

Officers responded at 2:32 p.m. to what was first reported as a domestic disturbance and then upgraded to a possible homicide.

When officers arrived, they contacted a male subject and saw an unresponsive woman lying on the floor inside the residence. The man advanced toward officers with a knife, prompting an officer to open fire.

Officers immediately began life‑saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene. The woman was found deceased and may have been dead for some time before police arrived.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, as required in all officer‑involved shootings.

Neighbors told ABC7 that police had been called to the apartment before and that the couple frequently argued, though investigators have not yet confirmed the relationship between the man and woman. Residents reported hearing gunfire and seeing a large police response as officers breached the apartment door.

Domestic Violence in Orange County: What the Data Shows

Domestic violence remains one of Orange County’s most persistent public‑safety threats. The County’s 2026 Women & Girls Report documents significant concerns around violence and domestic abuse, noting that domestic‑violence‑related calls for service remain high across the region.

Statewide DOJ data shows that domestic‑violence‑related calls often involve weapons, including knives and firearms, and many incidents escalate into aggravated assaults.

Nationally, domestic violence affects 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men, and Orange County mirrors these trends. Domestic‑violence fatalities in the county have historically been significant, with multiple years showing double‑digit homicide totals tied to intimate‑partner violence. (Inference based on county DV fatality reviews and national IPV prevalence.)

Why Domestic‑Violence Calls Are So Dangerous for Police

Domestic‑violence calls are among the most lethal situations officers face. A DomesticShelters.org analysis found that abusers often lash out violently when they feel their control slipping, and easy access to weapons—especially knives and firearms—dramatically increases danger. Between 2020 and September 2024, 241 U.S. officers were feloniously killed, with domestic‑disturbance calls contributing to these fatalities.

Additional national research shows:

15% of officers admit using excessive force during domestic‑violence calls , reflecting the volatility of these encounters.

, reflecting the volatility of these encounters. 20% of officers feel untrained to handle DV calls, increasing risk for both victims and officers.

to handle DV calls, increasing risk for both victims and officers. Officers are 2.3 times more likely to use force when suspects have prior arrests.

These calls often involve unpredictable suspects, emotional escalation, substance abuse, and weapons—conditions that can turn deadly within seconds.

Safety Tips for Women Facing Domestic Violence

Women experiencing intimate‑partner violence face heightened risk, especially when attempting to leave. Consider the following steps:

Create a safety plan — Identify exits, pack essential documents, and set emergency signals with trusted contacts.

— Identify exits, pack essential documents, and set emergency signals with trusted contacts. Document incidents — Save photos, messages, medical records, and witness statements securely.

— Save photos, messages, medical records, and witness statements securely. Seek restraining orders — Emergency Protective Orders can be issued immediately by police.

— Emergency Protective Orders can be issued immediately by police. Avoid isolation — Abusers often escalate when victims lose access to support networks.

— Abusers often escalate when victims lose access to support networks. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

Orange County Domestic‑Violence Resources

Human Options — 24‑hour hotline: 877‑854‑3594 • https://www.humanoptions.org

— 24‑hour hotline: • https://www.humanoptions.org Interval House — 562‑594‑4555 or 714‑891‑8121 • https://www.intervalhouse.org

— or • https://www.intervalhouse.org Laura’s House — 866‑498‑1511 • https://www.laurashouse.org

— • https://www.laurashouse.org Women’s Transitional Living Center (WTLC) — 877‑531‑5522 • https://www.wtlc.org

— • https://www.wtlc.org Orange County Family Justice Center — 714‑765‑1645 • https://www.ocfjcfoundation.org

— • https://www.ocfjcfoundation.org National Domestic Violence Hotline — 800‑799‑7233 • https://www.thehotline.org

— • https://www.thehotline.org 2‑1‑1 Orange County — Dial 2‑1‑1 for shelter, legal aid, counseling, and crisis referrals.

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