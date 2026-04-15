The OC Business Council opposes the state effort to limit the use of natural gas

California’s push for a greener future is hitting a critical crossroads. While many agree on long-term climate goals, the Orange County Business Council (OCBC) has officially announced its opposition to Senate Bill 1359 (Henry Stern). The bill, known as the Gas Transition Responsibility and Electrification Act, seeks to fundamentally alter how natural gas is delivered and decommissioned across the state.

What is SB 1359?

Introduced in early 2026, SB 1359 would empower the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to authorize the retirement of natural gas infrastructure based on broad “public interest” determinations. Key provisions include:

Restricted Gas Extensions : Starting January 1, 2030, gas utilities would be prohibited from extending service to new residential or mixed-use developments unless the applicant pays the full cost, including a future decommissioning surcharge.

: Starting January 1, 2030, gas utilities would be prohibited from extending service to new residential or mixed-use developments unless the applicant pays the full cost, including a future decommissioning surcharge. Climate Transition Reports : Beginning in 2030, gas corporations must file annual reports estimating stranded asset exposure and modeling demand reductions of up to 90% by 2045.

: Beginning in 2030, gas corporations must file annual reports estimating stranded asset exposure and modeling demand reductions of up to 90% by 2045. Shareholder-Funded Trusts: Utilities would be required to establish a Gas Infrastructure Decommissioning Trust funded entirely by shareholders, not ratepayers.

How California Compares to the West

California is moving significantly faster than its Western neighbors. While states like Washington and Colorado have explored building electrification, SB 1359 represents one of the most aggressive shifts in “obligation to serve” laws in the region.

Regional Markets : While California works with states like Utah and Wyoming to share electricity through initiatives like the Pathways Initiative , those states remain heavily reliant on traditional fuel sources.

: While California works with states like and to share electricity through initiatives like the , those states remain heavily reliant on traditional fuel sources. The “Island” Risk: Critics argue that by decoupling from natural gas faster than its regional partners, California risks creating a “reliability gap” if electric alternatives aren’t fully ready to handle extreme weather loads.

Financial Impact on Residents

The move toward electrification carries a complex price tag for the average Californian:

Higher Upfront Costs : Forcing new developments to pay the full cost of gas hookups—or switch entirely to electric—could add thousands to new home construction.

: Forcing new developments to pay the full cost of gas hookups—or switch entirely to electric—could add thousands to new home construction. The “Domino Effect” for Renters : As wealthier residents transition to electric, the fixed costs of maintaining the existing gas grid are spread over a shrinking pool of customers. This often leaves lower-income households—who are less likely to own their homes or afford upgrades—stuck with exponentially higher gas bills.

: As wealthier residents transition to electric, the fixed costs of maintaining the existing gas grid are spread over a shrinking pool of customers. This often leaves lower-income households—who are less likely to own their homes or afford upgrades—stuck with exponentially higher gas bills. Electricity Rate Hikes: While new billing structures aim to lower volumetric rates, fixed monthly charges for most customers are expected to rise to approximately $24 to cover grid investments.

Impact on Home Prices

The real estate market is already feeling the pressure of California’s energy transition:

Construction Savings vs. Resale Premiums : Some studies suggest that all-electric single-family homes can be roughly $6,000 cheaper to build because they avoid gas line installation. However, homes with modern zero-emission technology often command sales price premiums , making them more valuable but less affordable for first-time buyers.

: Some studies suggest that all-electric single-family homes can be roughly to build because they avoid gas line installation. However, homes with modern zero-emission technology often command , making them more valuable but less affordable for first-time buyers. Infrastructure Liability: Mandatory decommissioning surcharges for new builds directly increase the cost of homeownership, potentially exacerbating the state’s ongoing housing shortage.

The Bottom Line

The Orange County Business Council warns that while the intent is environmental, the execution of SB 1359 lacks the “regulatory certainty” needed for a stable economy. For industries like healthcare and manufacturing, and for families already squeezed by California’s cost of living, a “measured approach” is essential to keep the lights on—and the bills affordable.

If you’d like to dive deeper into how this legislation might affect your specific area, I can:

Find local utility rate projections for Orange County residents.

for Orange County residents. Detail the specific industries in SoCal most at risk from gas infrastructure retirement.

most at risk from gas infrastructure retirement. Provide a list of state-funded grants currently available for home electrification.

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