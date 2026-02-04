Segerstrom Center partners with Alzheimer’s Orange County in honor of The Notebook The Musical

COSTA MESA, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts is proud to partner with Alzheimer’s Orange County in conjunction with the Center’s engagement of The Notebook The Musical, running January 27 through February 8. The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to community, connection, and healing through the arts.

In honor of The Notebook and its powerful narrative centered on Alzheimer’s disease, the Center will host a special lunch concert for members of Alzheimer’s OC on Thursday, February 5, featuring musicians from the show. The performance will celebrate music’s unique ability to spark memory, emotion, and togetherness for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and those who care for them.

For the past four years, Alzheimer’s Orange County and Segerstrom Center for the Arts have hosted many outdoor concerts on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. These beloved events welcome Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers for afternoons filled with live music, dancing, and joy while creating meaningful moments of connection through the power of the arts.

“Our long-standing partnership with Segerstrom Center for the Arts reflects a shared belief in the healing power of music and art,” shares Jim McAleer, President and CEO of Alzheimer’s Orange County. “By bringing accessible music and dance programming to those living with memory disorders, Segerstrom and Alzheimer’s Orange County create meaningful engagement, while productions like The Notebook help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s through powerful storytelling.”

Lisa Petersen, Vice President of Education and Engagement for Segerstrom Center for the Arts shares “The Center is thrilled to be partnering with Alzheimer’s Orange County for another joyful concert on our Plaza. Over the past several years, we’ve seen firsthand how music and the arts can spark hope, connection, and a sense of belonging for individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. This partnership around The Notebook allows us to extend that mission inside the theater, using storytelling to deepen empathy and bring important conversations into the spotlight.”

Alzheimer’s Orange County will also participate in a special post-show talkback following the Thursday night performance of The Notebook. For more than a decade, post-show talkbacks have been a hallmark of the Thursday night Broadway experience at Segerstrom Center, offering audiences an inside look at the creative process behind the productions they’ve just seen. This talkback will place a special focus on Alzheimer’s Orange County, fostering dialogue around awareness, advocacy, and the impact of Alzheimer’s disease.

About Alzheimer’s Orange County

Alzheimer’s Orange County provides programs and services that span the continuum care of Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia to Orange County, California residents living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, including older adults and frail seniors, along with their families, caregivers, and the community. Alzheimer’s Orange County began as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1982 with a primary mission of providing care and support for those impacted with dementia and their caregivers in Orange County. Alzheimer’s is a devastating neurodegenerative illness that weakens the memory and other cognitive and emotional functions. For more information, call the helpline at 844-373-4400, or visit www.alzoc.org. Find Alzheimer’s Orange County on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Segerstrom Center for the Arts ®

Segerstrom Center for the Arts® is an innovative nonprofit organization that champions artistic excellence and fosters a vibrant, inclusive community in Orange County through the transformative power of live performance. As the region’s leading cultural hub, the Center offers a diverse array of programming, featuring international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, and an engaging speaker series. Its Education and Community Engagement departments present family-friendly events on the picturesque Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, including outdoor movie screenings, concerts, and lively festivals.

