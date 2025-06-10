SAPD Chief speaks out after officers confront violence during Civic Center rioting

In a powerful and resolute message, Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez reaffirmed the department’s unwavering commitment to both public safety and constitutional rights in the wake of a recent demonstration that turned violent.

What began as a peaceful protest quickly escalated into chaos, with individuals hurling rocks, bottles, mortars, and fireworks at public service personnel and causing significant property damage. Chief Rodriguez made it clear: when demonstrations cross the line into violence and destruction, they are no longer protected under the law.

“We will not stand by while our City is put at risk,” Chief Rodriguez stated. “Santa Ana Police officers, along with our mutual aid partners, are actively working to restore order.”

This firm stance underscores the department’s dedication to maintaining peace and protecting the community. Law enforcement officers are not only tasked with upholding the law but also with ensuring that all residents—regardless of their views—can live in a safe and secure environment.

Chief Rodriguez also emphasized the importance of accountability, warning that those who engage in unlawful acts will face consequences.

“We urge everyone: go home. Do not participate in violence and acts of vandalism. Those who participate in unlawful activities will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Despite the challenges, the Santa Ana Police Department remains committed to safeguarding the rights of peaceful demonstrators. The Chief’s message was clear: the department supports the constitutional right to assemble and express opinions, but it draws a firm line at violence and lawlessness.

“As your Chief of Police, I want to reaffirm our Department’s commitment to protecting the rights of those who choose to peacefully assemble and exercise their constitutional rights, while also ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members.”

In times of unrest, it is the courage and professionalism of law enforcement that help restore order and protect the fabric of our communities. The Santa Ana Police Department’s response serves as a reminder that peace and safety must always come first.

Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua also spoke out, posting this on her Facebook page:

What we are seeing in Santa Ana right now is pure violence and destruction of our city and businesses.

Please go home and remember this is our city , do not destroy it. At some point this protest became nothing but pure chaos and violence.

You have Santa Ana councilmembers and a county supervisor condoning this destruction!!! What was accomplished today??? Pls be safe, stay home, take care of one another and if you are arrested you may face FEDERAL charges which are quite serious. Pls stop the violence.

For more pictures of the rioting click here.

If suspects involved in the Santa Ana incident described in the article are arrested, they could face several charges under California law, each carrying its own penalties:

1. Unlawful Assembly (Penal Code 408 PC)

Defined as two or more people assembling to commit an unlawful act or to do a lawful act in a violent, boisterous, or tumultuous manner.

Penalty: Misdemeanor — up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

2. Failure to Disperse (Penal Code 409 PC)

Applies when individuals remain at the scene of a riot or unlawful assembly after being ordered to disperse.

Penalty: Misdemeanor — also punishable by up to 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

3. Vandalism (Penal Code 594 PC)

If property was damaged or destroyed, suspects could be charged with vandalism.

Penalty : If damage is less than $400 : Misdemeanor — up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000 . If damage is $400 or more : Felony — up to 3 years in state prison and/or a fine up to $10,000 (or more if damage exceeds $10,000).

:

4. Assault on a Public Officer (Penal Code 241 PC)

If rocks, bottles, or fireworks were thrown at officers, this could qualify as assault.

Penalty: Misdemeanor — up to 1 year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine. If serious injury occurs, felony charges may apply.

5. Inciting a Riot (Penal Code 404.6 PC)

Encouraging others to engage in riotous behavior.

Penalty: Misdemeanor — up to 1 year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

These charges can be compounded depending on the severity of the actions and whether the suspects have prior criminal records.

