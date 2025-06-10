O.C. elected officials to hold a press conference condemning ICE tactics in Southern California

Santa Ana, CA — June 9, 2025 – A coalition of Orange County elected officials and community leaders will gather on Tuesday, June 10, to publicly denounce what they describe as “occupation-style” tactics by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The press conference, organized by the Orange County Rapid Response Network, aims to call out recent enforcement actions that local leaders say are designed to intimidate immigrant communities and suppress lawful protest.

The event will take place at 4:00 PM on the steps of the Old Orange County Courthouse, located at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana, CA.

A Response to Fear and Intimidation

According to the organizers, recent detentions have occurred inside local immigration courts and administrative offices—places where immigrants are attempting to comply with legal proceedings. These actions, reportedly carried out by masked and armed individuals without clear identification, have sparked outrage among community advocates and elected officials alike.

“These tactics are not about public safety,” said one organizer. “They’re about fear—about silencing people who are trying to follow the law and live with dignity.”

The press conference will also serve to reassure the immigrant community that they are supported by their local representatives, regardless of immigration status.

Escalation of Federal Tactics

Local leaders argue that the federal government has shifted its focus away from apprehending dangerous individuals with proper warrants, instead targeting vulnerable immigrants and escalating confrontations with the public. They also expressed concern over what they describe as the militarization of responses to peaceful protests.

“These actions cannot be ignored,” the advisory states. “They must be called out and condemned.”

Who Will Be Speaking

The event will feature a broad coalition of local leaders, including:

OC Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento

Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem Benjamin Vazquez

Santa Ana Councilmembers Jessie Lopez and Johnathan Hernandez

SAUSD Board Members : Hector Bustos, Katelyn Brazer Acevez, Valerie Magdaleno, and Dr. Alfonso Alvarez

: Hector Bustos, Katelyn Brazer Acevez, Valerie Magdaleno, and Dr. Alfonso Alvarez RSCCD Trustee David Crockett

GGUSD Trustee Walter Muneton

Representatives from the OC Rapid Response Network

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.