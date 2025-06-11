Irvine juvenile ran red lights on an e-motorcycle before being stopped by the police

A 16-year-old juvenile on a e-motorcycle recklessly fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop on Jamboree, reaching high speeds, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The suspect ran multiple red lights during the police pursuit, placing innocent lives in danger.

Thankfully, with the assistance of the IPD drone team, officers quickly located the teenager and safely took him into custody. He was later released to his parent.

The juvenile was unlicensed, and the motorcycle was purchased by a parent who knowingly allowed their child to ride it. That parent was cited, and the motorcycle was impounded.

Reckless driving is not a game; it endangers everyone on the road. Parents, please know the law.

In Irvine, California, the rise in unsafe e-bike and e-motorcycle use—especially by juveniles—has led to increased enforcement and new regulations. Based on recent incidents and local law enforcement policies, here’s what penalties and consequences a parent might face if their child is involved in a police pursuit on an illegal e-motorcycle:

1. Vehicle Impoundment

The juvenile’s e-motorcycle (often classified as an off-road vehicle like a Sur-Ron or Talaria) is typically impounded if used illegally on public roads.

2. Juvenile Citation

The juvenile rider is cited for multiple violations, which may include:

Running red lights

Reckless driving

Operating an unregistered or illegal vehicle on public roads

Evading police

3. Parental Liability

Parents can be cited under California law for allowing or failing to prevent their minor child from operating an illegal or unsafe vehicle. In Irvine, this often includes:

Fines for allowing a minor to operate an unregistered or off-road vehicle on public streets

for allowing a minor to operate an unregistered or off-road vehicle on public streets Civil liability if the incident caused property damage or injury

if the incident caused property damage or injury Mandatory court appearance depending on the severity of the offense

4. Additional Local Ordinances

Irvine has passed specific regulations requiring:

Riders to be at least 16 years old

Mandatory helmet use

Registration of electric bikes with the police

If these rules are violated, parents may also face penalties for non-compliance.

