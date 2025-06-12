Two transients with multiple warrants were arrested during a cleanup by O.C. train tracks

Yesterday, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Homeless Task Force, in collaboration with the Union Pacific Police Department and the Huntington Beach Public Works Department, conducted a coordinated clean-up and outreach operation along the privately owned Union Pacific railroad tracks.

During the effort, police officers contacted two individuals who were found to have multiple warrants.

Both were taken into custody, and one was also found in possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Trespassing on railroad tracks is not only unlawful but also extremely dangerous, as trains are still actively using them.

After the cleanup

The City has resources and services available for anyone experiencing homelessness. To connect with a Huntington Beach City Social Worker, please call 714-536-5576. For homeless services elsewhere in Orange County just dial 211.

In Huntington Beach, CA, the two transients arrested during a police cleanup operation near train tracks could face the following legal penalties based on the reported circumstances:

1. Trespassing on Railroad Property

Under California Penal Code § 369i, it is a misdemeanor to trespass on railroad property in a way that interferes with the safe and efficient operation of trains. This includes being on or near the tracks without permission.

Penalties may include:

Up to 6 months in county jail

A fine of up to $1,000

2. Possession of Narcotic Paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia (e.g., pipes, syringes) is typically charged under California Health and Safety Code § 11364.

Penalties may include:

Up to 6 months in county jail

A fine of up to $1,000

Probation and/or mandatory drug counseling

3. Outstanding Warrants

If either individual had multiple outstanding warrants, the consequences depend on the nature of those warrants (e.g., failure to appear, prior felonies, probation violations). This could lead to:

Additional jail time

Revocation of probation or parole

Higher bail amounts or denial of bail

