The City of Santa Ana tries to quell rioters by closing off Civic Center streets

The City of Santa Ana, desperate to quell the anti-ICE riots in the Civic Center area has announced the following street closures in the Civic Center area through Sunday, June 15, 2025:

Santa Ana Boulevard from Flower Street to Ross Street

Ross Street from Santa Ana Boulevard to 3rd Street

4th Street from Ross Street to Birch Street

Sycamore Street from Santa Ana Boulevard to 3rd Street

Map of Civic Center street closures

Sidewalks remain open and all business and public parking structures in the downtown area remain accessible.

In Santa Ana, California, the penalties for the offenses rrelated to rioting—failure to disperse, public vandalism, and attacking officers—are governed by California state law. Here’s a breakdown of each:

1. Failure to Disperse (Penal Code § 416 PC or § 409 PC)

: It’s a misdemeanor to remain at the scene of a riot or unlawful assembly after being ordered to disperse by law enforcement. Penalties : Up to 6 months in county jail A fine up to $1,000 Restitution for any property damage caused Community service may be ordered if restitution cannot be paid

2. Public Vandalism (Penal Code § 594 PC)

: Willfully damaging, destroying, or defacing property. Penalties depend on the amount of damage: Less than $400 : Misdemeanor Up to 1 year in jail Fine up to $1,000 (or $5,000 for repeat offenses) $400 or more : Can be charged as a felony Up to 3 years in state prison Fine up to $10,000 (or more if damage exceeds $10,000)

3. Attacking Officers (Battery on a Peace Officer – Penal Code § 243(b)/(c))

Definition : Willfully using force or violence against a peace officer performing their duties.

: Willfully using force or violence against a peace officer performing their duties. Penalties : Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in county jail Felony (if injury occurs) : Up to 3 years in state prison Additional fines and probation may apply

These charges can be stacked, meaning someone could face multiple penalties if charged with more than one offense. Courts also consider aggravating factors, such as prior convictions or the use of weapons.

