Wed. Jun 11th, 2025
Civic Affairs Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana tries to quell rioters by closing off Civic Center streets

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 11, 2025

The City of Santa Ana, desperate to quell the anti-ICE riots in the Civic Center area has announced the following street closures in the Civic Center area through Sunday, June 15, 2025:

  • Santa Ana Boulevard from Flower Street to Ross Street
  • Ross Street from Santa Ana Boulevard to 3rd Street
  • 4th Street from Ross Street to Birch Street
  • Sycamore Street from Santa Ana Boulevard to 3rd Street
Map of Civic Center street closures

Sidewalks remain open and all business and public parking structures in the downtown area remain accessible.

In Santa Ana, California, the penalties for the offenses rrelated to rioting—failure to dispersepublic vandalism, and attacking officers—are governed by California state law. Here’s a breakdown of each:

1. Failure to Disperse (Penal Code § 416 PC or § 409 PC)

  • Definition: It’s a misdemeanor to remain at the scene of a riot or unlawful assembly after being ordered to disperse by law enforcement.
  • Penalties:
    • Up to 6 months in county jail
    • fine up to $1,000
    • Restitution for any property damage caused
    • Community service may be ordered if restitution cannot be paid 

2. Public Vandalism (Penal Code § 594 PC)

  • Definition: Willfully damaging, destroying, or defacing property.
  • Penalties depend on the amount of damage:
    • Less than $400: Misdemeanor
      • Up to 1 year in jail
      • Fine up to $1,000 (or $5,000 for repeat offenses)
    • $400 or more: Can be charged as a felony
      • Up to 3 years in state prison
      • Fine up to $10,000 (or more if damage exceeds $10,000)

3. Attacking Officers (Battery on a Peace Officer – Penal Code § 243(b)/(c))

  • Definition: Willfully using force or violence against a peace officer performing their duties.
  • Penalties:
    • Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail
    • Felony (if injury occurs): Up to 3 years in state prison
    • Additional fines and probation may apply

These charges can be stacked, meaning someone could face multiple penalties if charged with more than one offense. Courts also consider aggravating factors, such as prior convictions or the use of weapons.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

ICE immigration OCTA Orange County Santa Ana

OCTA reassures public: no immigration enforcement on Santa Ana buses

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs homeless Huntington Beach

Two transients with multiple warrants were arrested during a cleanup by O.C. train tracks

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Insects Orange County Orange County Vector Control District Santa Ana

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

ICE immigration OCTA Orange County Santa Ana

OCTA reassures public: no immigration enforcement on Santa Ana buses

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana tries to quell rioters by closing off Civic Center streets

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs homeless Huntington Beach

Two transients with multiple warrants were arrested during a cleanup by O.C. train tracks

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Insects Orange County Orange County Vector Control District Santa Ana

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza