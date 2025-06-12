OCTA reassures public: no immigration enforcement on Santa Ana buses

Santa Ana, CA — In response to growing concerns circulating on social media, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has issued a public statement clarifying that immigration enforcement is not taking place on its buses.

The agency emphasized that its Transit Police Services, staffed by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies, are focused solely on maintaining safety for both passengers and staff. “There is no indication of any immigration enforcement occurring within our transit system,” the statement read.

OCTA also clarified that its bus operators are not involved in any immigration-related activities. Operators are trained to follow lawful instructions to ensure safety but do not check or inquire about the immigration status of riders.

This announcement comes as part of OCTA’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all passengers across Orange County, including Santa Ana.

The agency hopes this reassurance will help dispel misinformation and alleviate fears among community members who rely on public transportation.

For more updates, follow @goocta on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.