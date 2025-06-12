Wed. Jun 11th, 2025
ICE immigration OCTA Orange County Santa Ana

OCTA reassures public: no immigration enforcement on Santa Ana buses

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 11, 2025
Free OCTA bus rides available on Election Day

Santa Ana, CA — In response to growing concerns circulating on social media, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has issued a public statement clarifying that immigration enforcement is not taking place on its buses.

The agency emphasized that its Transit Police Services, staffed by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies, are focused solely on maintaining safety for both passengers and staff. “There is no indication of any immigration enforcement occurring within our transit system,” the statement read.

OCTA also clarified that its bus operators are not involved in any immigration-related activities. Operators are trained to follow lawful instructions to ensure safety but do not check or inquire about the immigration status of riders.

This announcement comes as part of OCTA’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all passengers across Orange County, including Santa Ana.

The agency hopes this reassurance will help dispel misinformation and alleviate fears among community members who rely on public transportation.

For more updates, follow @goocta on social media.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Civic Affairs Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana tries to quell rioters by closing off Civic Center streets

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Insects Orange County Orange County Vector Control District Santa Ana

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Civil Rights Donald Trump Liberals Orange County Politics

Anti-Trump No Kings protest set for June 14 in Anaheim

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

ICE immigration OCTA Orange County Santa Ana

OCTA reassures public: no immigration enforcement on Santa Ana buses

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Crime ICE immigration Santa Ana

The City of Santa Ana tries to quell rioters by closing off Civic Center streets

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Drugs homeless Huntington Beach

Two transients with multiple warrants were arrested during a cleanup by O.C. train tracks

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza
Insects Orange County Orange County Vector Control District Santa Ana

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine lifted in Orange County

Jun 11, 2025 Art Pedroza