Orange Police reaffirm non-involvement in immigration enforcement after ICE activity

The Orange Police Department reacted to a recent social media post, about a recent event that took place near Chapman Avenue and Hewes Street on Wednesday, June 11.

The post in question stated that ICE activity was confirmed on Wednesday, June 11, around 2 p.m., in the area of Hewes and Chapman Avenue in the city of Orange, near El Modena High School. Pictures that were posted depicted ICE agents handcuffing and detaining a man.

Man detained by ICE near El Modena HS picture by Ulyses Rivera

In response to the post the Orange Police Department stated that they do not enforce federal immigration law. They enforce state and local laws equally, without bias and without concern for citizenship. Their duty is to serve our community and ensure they are comfortable calling the police to report crime. They need all the community to keep Orange safe.

The California Values Act (SB 54) ensures that no state and local resources are used to assist federal immigration enforcement and that our schools and our hospitals are safe spaces for everyone in our community.

For further, please review the Orange PD Policy 412 (Immigration Violations) which can be found on their website, at https://www.cityoforange.org/residents/police.

