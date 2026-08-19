Santa Ana’s OCSA ranked among nation’s top 1% as they celebrate 40 years of excellence

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) has once again secured its place among the nation’s elite public schools, earning a top‑1% ranking in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026‑27 Best High Schools. The Santa Ana‑based charter school was also named the top charter high school in the Los Angeles metro area, reinforcing its reputation as one of California’s most competitive and academically rigorous arts institutions.

OCSA’s performance stands out even in a year when U.S. News expanded its rankings by more than 6,000 schools. The school climbed 42 spots nationally, rising to 239th out of 24,146 high schools, and improved across multiple categories statewide and nationally.

Academic Performance Driving the Ranking

OCSA students continue to outperform California averages by wide margins:

Reading proficiency — 88% proficient (state average: 50%)

— 88% proficient (state average: 50%) Math proficiency — 66% proficient (state average: 30%)

— 66% proficient (state average: 30%) Science proficiency — 69% proficient (state average: 30%)

— 69% proficient (state average: 30%) AP participation — 83% of students take at least one AP exam; 73% score 3 or higher

These results place OCSA students in the 96.9th percentile statewide, a level of achievement that reflects the school’s dual commitment to rigorous academics and professional‑level arts training.

How OCSA Compares to Other Top Charter Schools in Orange County

Orange County is home to several high‑performing charter schools, but OCSA consistently ranks at or near the top. Based on recent statewide and regional data:

Oxford Academy (Cypress) — Often ranked #1 in California; highly selective academic magnet.

(Cypress) — Often ranked #1 in California; highly selective academic magnet. El Dorado Charter (Placentia) — Strong STEM outcomes and AP participation.

(Placentia) — Strong STEM outcomes and AP participation. Samueli Academy (Santa Ana) — Known for engineering, design and project‑based learning.

(Santa Ana) — Known for engineering, design and project‑based learning. Orange County School of the Arts — Only arts‑focused charter consistently ranked in the top 1% nationally.

OCSA’s combination of academic excellence and conservatory‑style arts training makes it unique among Orange County charters, which typically specialize in STEM, college‑prep or project‑based learning.

A 40‑Year History of Innovation in Arts Education

Founded in 1987, OCSA began as a small after‑school arts program and grew into one of the nation’s most respected public arts conservatories. Today, the school serves approximately 2,450 students from more than 100 cities, offering a tuition‑free education supported by $15 million in annual private donations.

OCSA’s 17 conservatories span five major schools:

Applied Arts — Digital media, graphic design, production arts.

— Digital media, graphic design, production arts. Dance — Ballet, commercial dance, world dance.

— Ballet, commercial dance, world dance. Fine & Media Arts — Visual arts, animation, film.

— Visual arts, animation, film. Music — Classical, jazz, commercial music, instrumental and vocal training.

— Classical, jazz, commercial music, instrumental and vocal training. Theatre — Acting, musical theatre, stagecraft.

The school’s model blends college‑prep academics with pre‑professional arts training, giving students access to industry‑level instruction, master classes, and performance opportunities.

Career Prospects for OCSA Students

OCSA graduates consistently move into competitive colleges, conservatories and professional careers. Based on recent alumni data and statewide reporting:

College acceptance — OCSA students are admitted to top universities including UCLA, USC, NYU, Berklee College of Music, CalArts and Stanford.

— OCSA students are admitted to top universities including UCLA, USC, NYU, Berklee College of Music, CalArts and Stanford. Arts careers — Alumni work in film, television, Broadway, animation, design, music production and fine arts.

— Alumni work in film, television, Broadway, animation, design, music production and fine arts. STEM & professional fields — Many graduates pursue careers in medicine, law, engineering and business, supported by strong AP participation and academic rigor.

— Many graduates pursue careers in medicine, law, engineering and business, supported by strong AP participation and academic rigor. Scholarship outcomes — OCSA seniors collectively earn millions in scholarships annually.

OCSA’s dual‑pathway model allows students to explore artistic passions while maintaining competitive academic profiles — a combination that expands career options rather than narrowing them.

Why This Ranking Matters for Santa Ana and Orange County

OCSA’s recognition highlights the strength of Orange County’s charter school ecosystem and reinforces Santa Ana’s role as a regional arts hub. The school’s success also reflects a broader trend: families seeking rigorous academics paired with specialized training, whether in arts, STEM or college‑prep programs.

As OCSA enters its next 40 years, its students continue to outperform statewide averages, earn national recognition and contribute to the cultural identity of Santa Ana and Orange County.

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